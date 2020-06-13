Beer for the season: Refreshing brew styles include IPA, pilsner, gose

Just six months in, this has unquestionably been an unprecedented year for our world and our small businesses, and the brew scene is no exception. The plethora of locally owned breweries in northern Arizona have been challenged to find creative solutions in order to stay afloat and continue serving up their thirst quenching creations while large gatherings have been discouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Join me on a tour as I wax eloquent about Flagstaff’s breweries and share what each has been up to lately.
Beaver Street Brewery, Flagstaff’s oldest brewery, offers one of its most popular beers year-round. Red Rock Raspberry is a light ale at 4% alcohol by volume with hints of raspberry backed by a reddish hue. This beer is easy to drink and quite thirst-quenching on a warm day. For someone new to beer, or who typically dislikes the “beer” flavor, this is a great one to sample. A seasonal summer release from the brewery, Del Sol is an American light lager that is easy to drink due to its low alcohol content, low bitterness and relatively simple ingredients. This is what people refer to as a lawnmower beer—easy to drink while doing chores.
On to Flagstaff’s second oldest brewery—by about three months—Flagstaff Brewing Company has brewed up a refreshing Kölsch-style ale that is sure to please the palate during these warmer months. Enjoy it while sitting on what may be the best brewery patio in town. (Beaver Street is a close second.) Occupancy restrictions are in place to follow guidelines from the CDC, but Flag Brew is also offering to-go growlers for those not comfortable with spending a prolonged amount of time in public at the moment. As for the future, the brewery plans to present a pre-prohibition style lager once production is at full scale again.
Wanderlust Brewing has recently started offering some of its brews in 12-ounce cans. A current favorite spring and summertime beer is the Chateau Americana Belgian Pale Ale. A perfect mix of complex malt character on a light body, delicate floral aromatics and spicy hops complete this beer, making it the perfect warm-weather sipper. At 5% ABV, this beer is the complete package for a flavorful spring patio treat. If something with a little more oomph is more your style, then 928 Local is the beer for you. At 8% ABV, one would never know this beer is so powerful with how light the body is. The incorporation of local honey allows the beer to be big in booze but light in mouthfeel while still packing in malt, delicate hops and locally harvested farmhouse yeast characters that leave a dry finish.
Historic Brewing Company offers its own share of easy-drinking warm weather brews to the parched purveyor of hoppy suds. Oceanfront Property is a light American lager that has been cross-bred with a Mexican lager, resulting in a refreshing, crisp beer that holds flavor and body in perfect balance. By adding a touch of lime, the brewery has created its Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal-winning Salt River Lager. A touch of citrus opens this beer up and reminds one of sunbathing on a beach south of the border. Another refreshing brew, Undercover Cucumber—a controversial seasonal that people either hate or love (or love to hate)—is one of my favorite porch side companions. This golden ale is dosed with pounds upon pounds of cold-pressed cucumber, producing a melon-like flavor akin to, as the brewery states, “spa water that gets you toasted.”
The brewers over at Mother Road Brewing Company have been flexing their creative muscles to add a fun variant of the popular Tower Station IPA. With a touch of grapefruit added to this Arizona staple, Roadside Grove is a hoppy, big and flavorful IPA that remains easy to enjoy in the sun. Sunday Drive, an American hoppy loger, is a surprisingly well-hopped version of a traditionally lower-hopped style. Utilizing American hops that are typically showcased in IPA styles, they managed to squeeze out delicate aromas of apple and citrus along with herbal flavors to back it all up. Both of these beers are available in cans and on draft at the brewery’s two locations.
Lumberyard Brewing Company, owned by the same folks who started Beaver Street Brewery, has some great core beers available in 16-ounce cans, ideal to carry with you on the trail as hiking companions or to pour into a glass while watching the sunset. First Light Lager is low enough in alcohol content to successfully complement watching the sun rise or enjoying its watercolor display as it sets. This is an easy-drinking beer that is light in malt character and has a slightly spicy hop finish with little to no bitterness. However, if more prominent hops are your thing, look no further than Hazy Angel, a New England Style Hazy IPA. The Haze Craze swept the nation a few years back and the people have voted: the haze is here to stay. Hazy Angel boasts a medium body with malt character to match, and fruity hop notes with moderate bitterness. This IPA is a great place to start for those afraid of hops, or a place of comfort for those who love that green little flower.
We shall end our journey with Flagstaff’s youngest brewery, Dark Sky Brewing. With four-plus years under their belt, the brewers of Dark Sky never seem to stop innovating and dialing in their brewing process. With a summer-long release of a Kölsch-style ale that will be served in traditional Stange glasses and their occasional barrel-aged beer release, Dark Sky is the place for trying new things. A love of the Crispy Boi (pilsners and lagers) has led to a rotating single hop pilsner experiment. At the time of this writing, the featured pilsner was solely hopped with Amarillo hops, lending a character of ruby red grapefruit to a light, grainy beer. The next iteration will showcase Nelson Sauvin hops that offer white grape characters along with gooseberry and passion fruit notes. With the days being hot and experimentation being a focus of this brewery, Dark Sky is offering Fruited Gose Beer Slushies. Gose (pronounced goes-uh) is a typically easy-drinking warm-weather beer that is slightly tart and salty. Adding some fruit to this style and then blending it with ice makes an astonishingly refreshing beverage for an afternoon on a hot patio.
That sums up our tour of the Flagstaff brewing scene and what this season has to offer the sun-kissed beer drinker. All of the aforementioned beers are available in to-go formats. As the summer days roll on, I look forward to watching the hop bines weave their way upward, to blossom their beautiful green cones that promise the next harvest to come.
Adam Harrington is the former Lead Brewer of Mother Road Brewing Company and currently owns and operates High Altitude Home Brew Supply and Bottle Shop in Flagstaff. He is a lover of beer and brewing, and is always happy to answer any question about either. His store, located on Steves Boulevard and Route 66, carries everything homebrewers need to make beer, wine, cider and mead.
