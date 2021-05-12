You can always spend some time on https://azdailysun.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://azdailysun.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://azdailysun.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FLAGSTAFF (AP) — A Washington state man is accused of defying federal regulations that limit the number of people who can hike rim-to-rim at G…
Dawn arrived in downtown Flagstaff at 5:29 a.m. on Thursday and, shortly thereafter, so did Michael Versteeg.
Flagstaff residents flocked to the city hall parking lot last weekend to fill their shopping bags with fresh veggies, honey, home-baked goods …
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
When the press is up and running full bore, really humming, when newsprint meets ink in some wondrous alchemic alliance and speeds through rol…
Thinning and fire make ponderosa forests healthier amid climate change, new Northern Arizona University study shows
There is some good news for the outlook of ponderosa pine trees in the face of a warming climate. That’s according to a new study by researchers with the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University.
- Updated
Dear Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce: Although we recognize the gesture of a Teacher Appreciation Dinner, we respectfully decline the invitation…
- Updated
As part of a listening tour around the state of Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly was in Flagstaff this week.
- Updated
The City of Flagstaff will enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan on Monday, with the move based on several factors including the number o…
Sometimes, we take the happy things in our midst for granted. That has been the frequent refrain from new customers to a li’l Flagstaff café o…