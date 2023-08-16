SYDNEY — Australia's run to the Women's World Cup semifinals and the expanded 32-team format have helped set records for attendance at the tournament.

Soccer's international governing body says 1.77 million tickets have been sold for the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with a total 1,734,028 attendance for the first 60 games. The record match attendance for the 2023 edition is 75,784 for three games under a restricted capacity at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

FIFA says the average crowd for games across the 10 venues has been 28,900, more than 4,000 above the historical average at the eight previous Women's World Cups.

The competition was expanded from 24 to 32 teams for this edition.