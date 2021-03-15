ATHENA Young Professional Nominees

Through the work of Redemption Counseling Center, Neuman Bauerle has been able to bring on and train a number of women in the community who are looking to further their careers as mental health professionals and social workers. The legacy of leadership that Neuman Bauerle is building is one of humble advocacy, empowering others, and championing a space for people to be heard and supported. Neuman Bauerle has also been a mentor to other young college-aged women through her church. She is always seeking to learn from those who have gone before her while teaching those coming behind her all she has learned and gained.



Megan Roach

Megan Roach's desire to support the community is contagious and she has successfully delivered amazing fundraising events through her leadership and mentorship. In the spring of 2017, Roach stepped into the role of Events Specialist at the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, helping create large-scale fundraisers ranging from formal galas to runs and rides. However, it's not just her attention to detail, creativity, organization skills and desire to create an unforgettable experience for attendees that make her an emerging leader, but her work with Northern Arizona University students and volunteers, mentoring and teaching them how to manage programs and work within the healthcare field.