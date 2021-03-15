ATHENA Young Professional Nominees

Lindsey Blum
Working as a general contractor is dynamic, every job, structure and client are different. As owner of R & J Services, Lindsey Blum prides herself on effective communication, open dialogue and interpersonal skills. Her leadership style is both visionary and collaborative, as part of the dynamic nature of her industry responds to the continuously changing technologies and trends of the construction world. It is important for her to look towards each project from the broadest perspective and to examine all the pieces that make the whole.
Blum stays busy outside of the construction world, and has sat on the board of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Flagstaff Chapter, along with working to support various wildlife conservation organizations throughout the state since she was young. She is passionate about local youth, and began a community outreach program to teach young girls that women can be in construction, as well as to teach young boys and girls alike about the trades and basic construction principles.
At 30 years old, she is a female who owns and operates a construction firm. Both her gender and her age are atypical in this industry, and as a result she often has to explain herself to new clients or fellow professionals who may be hesitant to contract the services of her company. Whether subtle or direct, this scrutiny is omnipresent and continues to be a near daily challenge. When Blum assumed ownership of R & J Services at the age of 26 from her family, she worked hard to overcome any perceived deficit through leading by example. Her work ethic continues on today. With time and communication, a desire to lead by example and an ever expanding portfolio of completed projects, she is proud to stand as the face of her own company.
Blum offers mentorship to other young women either in construction or looking to own a business, helping them see the potential in themselves as well as the potential for women, in general, in the construction industry. She fiercely believes every industry has a place for women, no matter their age and background, and hopes to continue to be an example of the limitless opportunities there are in Flagstaff and beyond.
Holly Chatelain
Holly Chatelain, Sales Center Manager, Swire Coca-Cola, leads a team of 62 employees in five different departments, ensuring everyone is performing at their best. She gives each employee the same caring attention and carries a very genuine belief that people matter; it’s clear that she wants the very best for individuals.
Her commitment is exemplary, and her work ethic is an inspiration to everyone around her. Chatelain has an innate ability to respond to problems and communicates to solve difficult issues. She leads to transform, not dominate. Chatelain is humble and willful, always working for the greater good, equally in business and her personal life. Throughout all of her roles within the company, she has had the opportunity to work with women coming up in our industry, which historically has been a fairly male dominated industry. She has humbled others, including her nominator, by the amazing work that she contributes, and leads the way as an advocate for a more diverse workplace that includes the ideas, innovation and work ethic that women offer.
Alicia Jones
Alicia Jones is one of those employees who works the hours to get the job done. She has taken the initiative to work in multiple departments within Nackard Bottling to have a more thorough understanding of the beverage industry, and to use that experience to help the company succeed. Currently she coordinates most of the warehouse activity for Hi-Line Refreshments as the Warehouse Supervisor. Her bubbly energy and determination are exactly what that department needed. She is one of those people who masters a task and then looks for other opportunities to enhance efficiency.
A recent example of her leadership was the recycling efforts at both Pepsi and Hi-Line. With her new program, thousands of pounds of recyclables have been diverted from the landfill through creative solutions for reuse and repurposing. She hopes to expand these recycling efforts into the community, and is passionate about supporting programs like this on a broader scale. Jones offers tremendous efficiency and professionalism, and is extremely dedicated to her work.
Jones consistently has a very encouraging attitude. She is the first to volunteer for nonprofit events and always stays the latest of the team. She volunteers for almost every Chamber event and professionally represents herself as a Nackard Pepsi employee bringing additional revenue to the company through her networking. In 2020, she received the Ambassador of the Year award from the Chamber, and is among the most consistent and hard-working ambassadors on the team. Her warm smile and positive attitude sets her apart, both in her field and beyond. Through her love of community and determination to show up and make a difference, Jones has made a mark in Flagstaff and on those who have the pleasure of working with her each day.
Emily Neuman Bauerle
Emily Neuman Bauerle is a generalist social worker who has special interest in anxiety reduction, grief and loss, attachment, spiritual abuse, working with exposure to secondary trauma, and integrating faith into the healing work of mental and emotional health. Neuman Bauerle founded the nonprofit organization Redemption Counseling Center in 2018 in order to fill the incredible need for more mental health services in the Flagstaff community. She brings a specific focus on integrating spirituality into the healing process, and has focused on excellence by recruiting and building a highly respected team of five clinical therapists.
Creativity is always a foundational principle in the nonprofit industry and Neuman Bauerle has been exemplary in this area. She has created a partnership to serve the clients of Hope Cottage as well as a voucher program to provide free and reduced mental health services to uninsured community members. Emily always takes initiative to create connections that will advocate for clients in need and provide greater awareness to the mental health needs of our community.
Leading a nonprofit organization, in the midst of a global pandemic, has been Neuman Bauerle’s most recent service to the Flagstaff community. While balancing mothering three young children, Neuman Bauerle has continued to prioritize the needs of the client's that RCC serves. Additionally, her profound writing ability gives her the opportunity to give space to voices that are often silenced. Neuman Bauerle is also a strong voice of advocacy for birth mothers facing the difficult choice of adoption. She is consistently encouraging and advocating for her friends, standing in the gap of those that need help whether it be a friend, family member or a client.
Through the work of Redemption Counseling Center, Neuman Bauerle has been able to bring on and train a number of women in the community who are looking to further their careers as mental health professionals and social workers. The legacy of leadership that Neuman Bauerle is building is one of humble advocacy, empowering others, and championing a space for people to be heard and supported. Neuman Bauerle has also been a mentor to other young college-aged women through her church. She is always seeking to learn from those who have gone before her while teaching those coming behind her all she has learned and gained.
Megan Roach
Megan Roach's desire to support the community is contagious and she has successfully delivered amazing fundraising events through her leadership and mentorship. In the spring of 2017, Roach stepped into the role of Events Specialist at the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, helping create large-scale fundraisers ranging from formal galas to runs and rides. However, it's not just her attention to detail, creativity, organization skills and desire to create an unforgettable experience for attendees that make her an emerging leader, but her work with Northern Arizona University students and volunteers, mentoring and teaching them how to manage programs and work within the healthcare field.
Roach wanted to extend her leadership role at the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, along with her work with NAU students, and support other young leaders in the community. In 2019 she not only joined the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals group, but was quickly recognized for her professional knowledge and stepped into a leadership role on the board. After just one year on the board, Roach was identified for her leadership skills, and selected as the FYP Chair, tasked with enhancing the organization and being an advocate of young leaders in Flagstaff. In this role she not only worked with FYP membership, but was also a liaison to the full Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Roach’s energy and resilience is contagious, and creates excitement over any project she is working on. This became more apparent during 2020 when the Foundation's seven fundraising events needed to be adjusted quickly. Roach was able to oversee the virtual event platforms that the Copper Ball and Turquoise Ball shifted to, along with an additional two runs and re-created raffle to replace a ride. Her ability to research and select platforms, teach staff how to utilize them, and then lead attendees through the experience was exceptional.
As Roach’s leadership skills continue to grow, she has now moved into a grant seeking role at the Foundation. In this role she will not only solicit grants to support community health initiatives, but develop partnerships with regional agencies and organizations to enhance efforts directly impacting the health of our region.