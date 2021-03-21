ATHENA Nominees

Kelly Elliot
Kelly Elliot has been with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff for almost 15 years during which time she has been a tremendous leader, role model and mentor for both children and adults. She is heavily involved with leading her organization, and actively strives to be present at every BBBS big and little event.
BBBS hosts numerous events throughout the year including Bowl-for-Kids’ Sake, Dave McKay Marathon, Annual Golf Tournament and an annual breakfast. Recently, two new events were added to the schedule to raise additional funding due to the restraints of the pandemic. These new events were a fall photo shoot, because students weren't able to get their photos taken at school, and "Love Bugs,'' which decorated doors on Valentine’s Day for our loved ones who can't be together. In addition to these creative events, Elliot has created, organized and assisted with weekly events for littles and bigs on Zoom and has coordinated events such as "Operation Elf" to deliver personalized hand-picked presents to almost 100 littles.
Elliot stands out in her field for many reasons, but most recently her leadership during COVID-19 has set her apart. With an organization funded almost entirely on donations from Savers, grants, personal donations and events, the pandemic left Elliot with some difficult decisions to be made. Still, she kept her staff working, motivated and, most importantly, safe, all while working as creatively as possible to adjust to the pandemic.
Elliot is on a mission to provide children facing adversity with strong, enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Her leadership in guiding her team to find qualified mentors for hundreds of children who need additional support in their life is a strong resource in our community.
Coreen Esplin
Coreen Esplin has consistently gone above and beyond in her role as the Indian Bible College (IBC) Dean of Women, a job that can be both physically and emotionally demanding. Of the Seneca Nation, she has undergone hardships in her own life that have allowed her to relate to the young women she works with in a unique and beautiful way. She often finds creative ways of investing time in the young women of IBC by making them special meals and creating fun events that build teamwork and encourage the creativity of students.
Esplin works to create a warm and welcoming environment in her office and Student Center for the students who frequently drop in to talk to her. She helps plan the semi-annual Serve Day, during which IBC students serve the Flagstaff community, and the annual Ministry Immersion Trip, during which IBC students serve a reservation community. On top of all this, Esplin has worked to raise the funds for her salary so that IBC students can graduate debt free. Esplin is a veteran leader of the staff, and serves on the President’s Cabinet.
Over the past few years, Esplin has taken short-term trips to serve others in both France and Spain, and has traveled to dozens of Native American reservations around the United States, serving and comforting the needy and hurting in these places. Most recently, she traveled to the Pine Ridge Reservation to help address an epidemic of suicide and suicide attempts.
In Esplin’s role as the Indian Bible College Dean of Women, she is a strong model of maturity, responsibility and service to a number of young Indigenous women. Esplin spends hours every week with the female students, encouraging them in their life and academic pursuits. She is very effective at helping women discover and discern their gifts and abilities, and is regularly able to motivate them to make the sacrifices required to attain to their potential. Many IBC graduates owe a significant part of their success in establishing a life of meaningful service to Esplin.
Joanie Garcia
Joanie Garcia has a decade of experience teaching aerial arts. Originally trained in jazz and modern, she co-founded the Crested Butte Dance Collective, where she developed one of the only aerial training programs in Southwest Colorado. Garcia has been through aerial teacher training with the Paper Doll Militia, which is recognized by American Circus Educators Association and part of the Circus Arts Safety Network. Further certification through Paper Doll Militia partner Born to Fly ensures Garcia’s teaching practices are of the highest standard. She originally trained under Cathy Gaugh of Aircat Aerial Arts.
In 2014, Garcia was a leading force opening Flagstaff Aerial Arts, a one-of-a-kind studio teaching aerial arts to youth and adults. Several years later, she and other leadership decided to create a new model for their business. Garcia and Morgan Louvier are now co-directors of Momentum Aerial Arts, a proudly woman-owned local business. Garcia is also trained in Physically Integrative Dance and Dance for Parkinson's. She believes that dance is for every body and loves to share the joy she gets out of dance with people of all types.
Beyond teaching lyra (aerial hoop) and silks at Momentum Aerial, Garcia has directed and taught the circus arts at Funtown Circus Camp, which was hosted for several years at the Coconino Center for the Arts and now in the Momentum studio. The Funtown Camp has been so popular with kids and teens throughout the years that Momentum Aerial continued classes with new, clear regulations on staying safe in the studio after the pandemic hit.
Staying open and keeping students dancing and safe in a new way was crucial, as the studio is LGBTQ friendly and welcoming to people of all body types, backgrounds, socio-economic levels and abilities. With the recent creation of inclusive scholarship opportunities, keeping the studio accessible was even more crucial during the economic difficulties brought on by COVID. Garcia prioritized raising funds to assist and encourage students from underrepresented parts of the community to join the studio, and she is fluent in Spanish, breaking down another barrier for ESL students.
In addition to her immense community engagement, Garcia is a phenomenal mentor to young women in the community, with many students inspired by her becoming junior counselors and then instructors in later years. In this way, and as a teacher, Garcia has mentored and encouraged leadership skills with young people in the community.
Latisha Jeffers
Latisha Jeffers has been a leader within Flagstaff Medical Center for years. Throughout the past year she has been tasked with several projects that have shown her creativity, work ethic, dedication to excellence and her heart to help people. Jeffers was a lead on transforming a medical and surgery floor into an isolation unit to treat COVID patients, and then back again as the need for space decreased. This project presented many challenging aspects including construction, patient safety and staff safety. Jeffers has also transformed several other units from one specialty into another and moved their location within the hospital to allow FMC to expand patient capacity amidst the pandemic. She has gladly put in the extra hours so that FMC can continue to provide excellent health care to an ever changing patient population that she knows her community deserves.
Jeffers studied at Northern Arizona University and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2019, quickly rising to the challenge of a larger position within her unit. In addition to her managerial responsibilities and new projects, Jeffers also fills in on the floor and helps her nurses when an extra hand is needed. She hasn't forgotten where she started, and still puts her patients' health and safety first. Jeffers is a caregiver, friend, role model and leader both at work and in her personal life. She takes the time to help people whether it’s offering an ear for a friend to talk to or being proactive in making sure a family in need gets taken care of when they turn to FMC's services.
Jeffers is a mom of two, a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and a wife to a firefighter. She takes the time to be a role model for her kids by overseeing homework, playing games and helping them understand what it means to be a good person and lend a hand to others in our community.
Jennifer Kotalik
At a time when many people have pulled back from the world to avoid the COVID-19 illness, Jennifer Kotalik has put herself on the front lines to ease others’ suffering while maintaining her other passion: to uplift others.
Soon after the pandemic came to the United States in 2020, Kotalik shifted her focus from outpatient care at Flagstaff Medical Center to the emergency department, where she began her career two decades ago. Working to save people and to provide experienced and compassionate care during an unprecedented health emergency requires enormous energy, yet each day Kotalik’s spirit of service to others seems to replenish her determination.
While the hospital is full of individuals attesting to Kotalik’s professionalism and mentorship, some of the most heartfelt stories about her impact come from people outside of healthcare.
In September of 2019, Kotalik opened Abbastanza, which uses the Italian word that means ‘enough.’ Accepting one’s body by encouraging wellness from within is the focus of her company. In its short time, thanks to the power of social media and word of mouth, her message is helping people combat eating disorders and mental health challenges related to what Kotalik calls the “myth of body perfection.”
Much of Kotalik’s Abbastanza work qualifies as service because it is unpaid. Yet most days of the week she is interacting with people, many who are women in business, and encouraging them to achieve greater versions of themselves. She is a rare combination of a caring nursing professional, a gifted group fitness instructor and a strong advocate for women and girls. Through Abbastanza, Kotalik helps to show women that they are enough just as they are. From that starting point, they are free to grow in positive ways to strengthen their bodies, nourish their minds and improve their food choices so they can move beyond eating disorders and poor body image and instead thrive. The benefits of this work are immeasurable, as is the impact she has had in the community.
Dr. Anne Newland
Dr. Anne Newland has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of North Country HealthCare since December of 2015. Prior to this role, she served as the Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer. As CEO of North Country HealthCare, she is responsible for setting strategic goals, and collaborating with the senior management team and community governing board for a multi-site, federally qualified health center with more than 500 employees and a multi-million-dollar budget. Under her leadership, Dr. Newland developed the North Country HealthCare Foundation and launched a community-based family practice residency program in July 2020.
Dr. Newland has been recognized for her leadership, philanthropy and work in healthcare on a local, national and international level. Over the past year, Dr. Newland has demonstrated exemplary leadership in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of adopting a reactive response to the virus, they remained ahead of the virus as best as possible, from being the first healthcare provider to create an online symptoms checker tool, to quickly adapting to the ever-changing guidelines and best practices for COVID response. Through Dr. Newland’s leadership, North Country HealthCare was instrumental in ensuring testing availability not only in Flagstaff, but across northern Arizona including Tusayan, Grand Canyon, Williams, Kingman and the White Mountains region. The testing efforts have now expanded to include administering vaccines across northern Arizona, ensuring that our most vulnerable populations do not have to travel long distances to receive a test or be vaccinated.
Prior to joining North Country HealthCare, Dr. Newland worked for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service at the Kayenta Health Center, serving in a variety of leadership positions including as Acting Clinical Director, Chief of Medical Staff and Medical Officer. She was responsible for all clinical operations, both outpatient and the emergency department, represented medical staff interests to local executive management, and provided outpatient and emergency services in a remote community. Under her leadership, she redesigned the women's health care team which led to an increase in outpatient women's health services by more than 300% and oversaw the resumption of a 24-hour emergency medical service.
Dr. Newland serves her profession and her community through her tireless community service. It is clear that her work has one single purpose: to improve the lives of the people in our community. From being a graduate of the Flagstaff Leadership Program, to serving as the current President of the Flagstaff Shelter Services board and her work with the Arizona Alliance of Community Health Centers, Dr. Newland's work and commitment is rooted in helping others and building a stronger community. By being a member of and serving in leadership positions in organizations at a state and national level, Dr. Newland serves her community as a voice for rural communities and northern Arizona.
Dr. Newland has inspired many women around her, both personally and professionally. She understands what it takes to create a better life, so she goes the extra mile to help others achieve their dreams and be their best self.
Sarah Padrnos
Sarah Padrnos began her career after graduating from Arizona State University working for DEX Yellow Pages, and was quickly recognized by both her colleagues and managers as a leader. She understood that each and every encounter she had would have a lasting impression on those around her. She was hired at 23 for a position that was filed primarily by those with more experience, and worked hard to earn respect and to excel within her position. Within her first year of working in the industry, she finished second in the state, and was recognized as a rising star.
As Padrnos expanded her horizons, she decided to go back to school and get her prerequisite to become an optometrist. After three years of taking night and weekend classes, she was accepted to the University of Houston College of Optometry. Padrnos worked hard during this program, and after four years she received her Doctorate of Optometry. Moving back to Flagstaff, Padrnos joined the family business, taking the opportunity as a challenge to implement new ideas and bring a new approach to the office.
After just a few years, with great success within the practice, Padrnos wanted to start a new venture. With the help of her sister, Jamie, they decided to open a Medical Spa. The goal was simple, to provide a place where people could remove barriers that kept them from feeling like themselves. Padrnos and her sister moved to Scottsdale for five months while they went through more education and training in order to fulfil their dream of owning a business together.
Padrnos has taken part in many community events, but the thing that she is most proud of is a program she started with Hope Cottage. Back in 2008, she reached out to Hope Cottage to put together a program with the goal of providing vision care and glasses to the women and families served by Hope Cottage. Now 13 years later, this program continues to be offered. It is amazing to watch someone's confidence grow from the addition of something as simple as a new pair of eye glasses.
This past year has also allowed Padrnos some additional opportunities to give. Through her restaurant, Bandeleros 66, she and her husband provided meals to first responders, delivering more than 200 meals to Flagstaff Medical Center for the night shift. They had hoped this would be an ongoing program, but due to restrictions, the hospital decided they would be unable to receive meals. Padrnos and her husband also delivered more than 500 meals to the hospital in Tuba City.
With multiple career paths and a continuous drive to continue to improve, she hopes many women can be inspired by what she has accomplished, and be encouraged to know that anything is possible.
Erika Simon
As the Director of Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Education Department, Erika is the fierce, energetic leader of more than 20 educators. These educators serve as the voice of expertise, the people nurses can count on for support and motivation. Simon, who was a leader at NAH long before her title reflected it, has a passionate conviction that continuing education and professional development are the foundation of a safe and thriving nursing community—which ultimately keeps our patients, families and communities safe.
Simon takes a global, rather than local, perspective when it comes to leadership. She draws on her extensive professional network outside of Northern Arizona Healthcare to find answers, learn new approaches and ask for help. Because of this larger community, she is able to ensure NAH has access to the best nursing practices across the country.
During the COVID-19 pandemic surge in Flagstaff, Northern Arizona Healthcare increased its ICU census by 14 patients from 40 to 54, at capacity had 100 COVID positive patients in its care at one time, and logged nearly 9,000 miles transporting patients to Flagstaff Medical Center through Guardian Air, but Simon was ready. Without hesitation, she put her scrubs back on in order to lead a team of educators in safely deploying Personal Protective Equipment. She also worked to educate healthcare team members, open new units, and she grew and developed a team of more than 60 PPE observers to keep everyone safe and avoid doffing errors.
Simon honed this skill while previously assisting with the NAH Ebola strike team. During that time, the strike team knew they had to be prepared to treat a patient with Ebola, conducting drills and designing specific donning and doffing protocols for PPE. When COVID-19 hit, Simon was able to direct her team and stand up new units by transferring that knowledge and applying it to the pandemic.
Every day Simon inspires, energizes and supports her team and all of her colleagues. She exudes a leadership presence that is hard to find. She brings dedication and enthusiasm to everything she touches and Northern Arizona Healthcare is proud to nominate such a deserving leader for this year’s ATHENA Award.