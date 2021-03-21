ATHENA Nominees

In addition to her immense community engagement, Garcia is a phenomenal mentor to young women in the community, with many students inspired by her becoming junior counselors and then instructors in later years. In this way, and as a teacher, Garcia has mentored and encouraged leadership skills with young people in the community.

Latisha Jeffers

Latisha Jeffers has been a leader within Flagstaff Medical Center for years. Throughout the past year she has been tasked with several projects that have shown her creativity, work ethic, dedication to excellence and her heart to help people. Jeffers was a lead on transforming a medical and surgery floor into an isolation unit to treat COVID patients, and then back again as the need for space decreased. This project presented many challenging aspects including construction, patient safety and staff safety. Jeffers has also transformed several other units from one specialty into another and moved their location within the hospital to allow FMC to expand patient capacity amidst the pandemic. She has gladly put in the extra hours so that FMC can continue to provide excellent health care to an ever changing patient population that she knows her community deserves.