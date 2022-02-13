Athena Nominees

TERESA BERTSCH

The NARBHA Institute

Dedicating her career to mental health Dr. Teresa Bertsch has been improving lives as a psychiatrist for the last 30 years. Bertsch is currently the chief medical officer for the Guidance Center in Flagstaff. She also holds a position with the NARBHA Institute as vice president of medical affairs. Before her current role, Bertsch spent 10 years with North Country Health Care.

Recognizing where she was needed most, Bertsch has spent most of her career catering to the needs of rural and incarcerated communities. She has dedicated her time and experience directly, serving on committees for clinical initiatives and integrated care programs and working as an adjunct professor at A. T. Still University teaching the next generation.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bertsch stepped up and showed exceptional leadership in creating the only in-patient psychiatric facility providing care to patients who tested positive for COVID. Teresa exemplifies what it means to give back to your community.

GILLIAN BLEEKER

The Landscape Connection/Bleeker's Boxes

Business owner, role model, friend and so much more, Gillian Bleeker is devoted in every aspect of her life. She is the mentor who is always eager to share her knowledge and teach others. She likes to take a hands-on approach, understands the merits of hard work and makes sure to show her employees how much they are valued–a rarity in the modern work world.

Outside of her professional accomplishments, Bleeker has shown dedication to the northern Arizona community through her involvement in the Lions Club, support of 4-H clubs and involvement in local youth sports programs and with the Flagstaff Unified School District.

From business owner and contributing to the local Arizona economy to school district committees and her 20-year dedication as a volunteer with the Lions Club Bleeker has made a significant impact on many individuals. She directly empowers and nurtures the next generation of leaders in our community.

AMANDA GUAY

North Country Healthcare

Amanda Guay has a master’s degree in public health promotion and education as well as a master’s in business administration. Her vast knowledge has allowed her to create many opportunities for the community.

Guay embodies the personality traits seen in a strong leader and initiator of change. As the community health director for Northern Arizona Healthcare, she has been invaluable in bringing in federal grants for resource assistance throughout the community.

An advocate for public health and the needs of vulnerable populations across northern Arizona, Guay has started several healthcare initiatives for the homeless population. When Guay is not at the hospital, volunteers her time across the community, her favorite organization to work with is Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona. Creating affordable housing solutions for low-income households is one of her biggest passions and she strives for equal access to resources and support systems for all. Safety and health for everyone are her main objectives.

According to her coworkers, Guay always brings a warm and smiling presence to the workplace. Many people turned to her for support during the pandemic, including fellow leaders and colleagues, each of whom express immense gratitude for Guay and the role she plays at Northern Arizona Healthcare.

KATRINA COLLINS-HERNANDEZ

Kinsey Inquiry and Discovery Elementary School

Collins-Hernandez is a teacher at Kinsey Inquiry and Discovery Elementary School. She has been recognized as the Office Max teacher of the year as well as KAFF Country’s teacher of the week. She was also awarded the Arizona Rodel teacher of the year award. Apart from her current elementary teaching focus, Collins-Hernandez has also worked as a professor in NAU’s early education department.

She has done instrumental work for Kinsey Elementary, including writing grants that helped transform it into a place-based, project-based learning school. Her work for Kinsey Elementary and her impact on the next generation are both prime examples of concrete ways to enact change. In her position, Collin-Hernandez has mastered the art of motivating people to act toward a common goal. She is a female leader who has always put children and education first.

JODI KEOGH

K4 Marketing

Jodi Keogh is a Flagstaff local who puts the community first. Keogh is the owner of K4 Marketing, which originated from her passion for supporting people and their many endeavors, and quickly grew into a career. K4 is a social media marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses network, connect and grow in the online world and beyond.

Those who know Keogh say she can always be found working later, harder and with an unmatched drive. She has worked with Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden, a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities as well as The Garden Thrift and Victim Witness Services–raising money for both latter nonprofits.

From K4’s local business support in marketing and social media to Keogh’s volunteer work in the community, her impact is certainly measurable.

BECKY RUSSO

Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

Inspired by helping others and making a difference, Becky Russo is an Ambassador for the Chamber representing Flagstaff Nissan Subaru. As the manager for digital marketing at Subaru, she has a high level of responsibility and has moved the organization’s marketing presence away from the typical automotive culture and toward a more community-oriented one. Russo wanted to show that Flagstaff Nissan Subaru is here to care for the community, create positivity and cultivate a family-oriented environment.

Russo worked from the bottom up to be where she is today and is always looking to provide the same opportunity to the next generation. She has created internship positions within her department and mentors the upcoming workforce to gain real-life experience before graduation. Her goal is to create a learning environment as well as an open and welcoming one, not just for her interns and other employees but for customers as well.

With such success in the industry, it’s no surprise Russo has been nominated for awards within her own organization as well. Each year Flagstaff Nissan Subaru’s Vision Award recognizes an employee who goes above and beyond in helping others. Russo is one recipient of that award.

LARAMI SANDLIN

Dark Sky Brewing Co.

Sandlin is the chief financial officer at beloved local brewery Dark Sky Brewing Company, where she also works as the director of community fundraising. Since the establishment of the brewery in 2014, Sandlin has sought to make Dark Sky a hub of support for the community, setting a goal to raise $250,000 for northern Arizona nonprofits through Dark Sky.

She has set an example for young women everywhere by breaking the barriers of what is traditionally considered a male-dominated industry. Sandlin started her career in construction then opened her first business as a licensed residential and commercial contractor in 2009. This was a groundbreaking feat with only one other woman-owned construction business in Flagstaff at the time.

Sandlin is a model for female leadership in Flagstaff, creating employment opportunities and leading with unwavering support and focus. She makes each of the 30 Dark Sky employees feel valued and part of the family.

TYFFANY SWEENEY

Northern Arizona Healthcare

Tyffany Sweeney is the chief nursing officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare. In this role, she continuously invests in and mentors everyone around her. She has been an advocate of expanding and developing new roles and opportunities within Northern Arizona Healthcare and creating leadership opportunities within the organization. Her dedication to quality health care and the northern Arizona community has made her an integral part of the local women’s leadership community.

Outside of her professional development with NAH, Sweeney has volunteered her time to the Coconino Park Pool, Flagstaff Youth Hockey Association as well as various community events around Flagstaff.

Sweeney’s strong leadership abilities shone particularly bright during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she ensured the wellbeing of her nursing staff and connected with state agencies to provide the necessary support for the community. Sweeney played a significant role in keeping Flagstaff Medical Center and other NAH facilities open, safe and continuously providing the best care possible throughout the pandemic.

VIRGINIA WATAHOMIGIE

Coconino Coaltion for Children & Youth

Virginia Watahomigie serves as executive director for the Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth (CCCY), generating inspiration by being a voice for the children and youth of the northern Arizona community. Watahomigie is a leader who displays commitment, perseverance and dedication in her position daily.

Watahomigie’s community involvement goes well beyond her current position with CCCY as she is also the board president and strategic planning chair for the Flagstaff Festival of Science and initiated CCCY’s Prevention Council. She is also a sought-after speaker for state conferences and Northern Arizona University public health seminars.

Through CCCY’s Prevention Council Watahomigie has nurtured multiple organizational partnerships, including with Native Americans for Community Action, Northland Family Help Center, North Country Health Care, Flagstaff Unified School District, Williams Elementary School District and Page Unified School District.

A graduate of NAU, Watahomigie received her master’s degree in administration with a leadership emphasis and promptly fell in love with the northern Arizona community. She has dedicated her life to its betterment ever since. Building a career as an experienced nonprofit leader, expert in her field, mentor and role model, Watahomigie brings evolution and progress to her field. She stays determined and persistent, knowing that change does not happen overnight.

ATHENA Young Professional nominees

EMILY GIRALT

Benefit and Financial Strategies

Emily Giralt is the agency manager for Benefit and Financial Strategies in Flagstaff, joining their team in 2015. Giralt is a lifelong learner and in 2018 received her master’s degree in finance, while maintaining her position with the firm. Following the successful completion of her MBA, she was promoted to practice manager. She was able to accomplish all of this by the time she turned 25.

Giralt is very involved in the Flagstaff community. In her spare time she serves on the board of an Office Administrators Roundtable for people who manage financial advisory practices nationwide. A chairperson of the Flagstaff Young Professionals organization, her community involvement does not stop there. Giralt is also the board chair of ARK preschool and is active in Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Pickin’ in the Pines music festival, Flagstaff Family Food Center and the Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden.

Emily balances her professional life and her work life almost flawlessly. She not only runs Benefit and Financial Strategies, but also provides time and effort to many local causes, while raising two young children.

HOLLY LAURIDSEN

W.L. Gore and Associates

Lauridsen works as a product specialist with W. L. Gore and Associates, leading a team that oversees new product development, commercial strategy and product launches. She is described by her coworkers and the team she manages as the captain who shows up early to practice, gives 110 percent effort in training and then stays late as part of the clean-up crew.

Lauridsen’s drive and dedication not only uplift her peers and our local community, they also impact the healthcare industry as a whole. Motivated by the need to help others Lauridsen has spent much of her free time advocating for better patient access to healthcare, accessibility in higher education and supporting young people’s interest in science.

Lauridsen inspires hard work, enthusiasm and love for science. Using her position to work for and serve the community around her, her impact is not only local but global.

DINA ROSS

NAMI Flagstaff

Dina Ross is a wonderful example of a young woman stepping up and taking initiative for our local community. Her volunteer work with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), as well as her professional work for Kaibab Behavioral Health Services, show Ross’ commitment to the improvement of mental health resources in Flagstaff.

Ross is also a full-time clinical psychology student at NAU and a member of the student psychology club.

Still at the beginnings of her career, Ross has already taken immense strides; it’s not often you find a young person who is so self-motivated and not afraid to take initiative. All those around her speak of her powerful leadership style, always leading by example.

Ross’ work for the community is fueled by her own story and dealing with mental health challenges. She is not afraid to share her experiences and with this passion, she will be promoting change around mental health for years to come.

DARA WONG

ShiftFLG Kitchen + Bar

Dara Wong is the owner of ShiftFLG Kitchen + Bar as well as Vino Loco wine bar. She has made strides in the community by closing the wage gap within her businesses. Wong feels it is important that all her employees are valued and part of a balanced workplace, which is why it was so important to prioritize equal pay between front and back of house employees.

All those who have worked with Wong applaud her poise. Running two businesses is no easy task. Her employees praise how easy she is to talk to and her dedication, far beyond the call of duty for a boss. If someone is sick, Wong is there to take their shift. Her approach is hands-on and she seeks to create a sustainably work environment.

Outside of business, Wong has been a very active member of the community. From her term on the Heritage Square Trust in 2017 to her monthly pastry donations to local organizations and participating in ABV dinners for veterans, it’s safe to say Wong is deeply enmeshed in the community of Flagstaff. She has also been a member of Local First AZ and the Chamber of Commerce since 2016.

