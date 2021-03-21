ATHENA 2021

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce presents the 2021 ATHENA Awards, celebrating and honoring women who demonstrate excellence, leadership and creativity in their careers, valuable service to the community, and inspire other women in reaching their full leadership potential.

“It is imperative we carry on our lengthy tradition of recognizing northern Arizona’s key women in business,” Chamber President/CEO Julie Pastrick said. “Our group of women leaders at all levels is tremendous, and we are grateful, even in this difficult environment, the Chamber can shine the spotlight on these nominees before the entire community.”

The Chamber is honored to recognize 13 extraordinary nominees for the 2021 awards. Recipients of the 2021 ATHENA and ATHENA Young Professional Awards will be announce during an online webinar broadcast Friday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. For more information & event registration, visit www.flagstaffchamber.com.

In February 2020, the Chamber held the 31st Annual ATHENA and Young Professional Awards before more than 600 community member attendees at Northern Arizona University’s High Country Conference Center. Along with announcements of the winner in each category, this year’s virtual event will include a very important interview between Pastrick and Martha Mertz, the ATHENA Award Founder.