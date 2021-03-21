ATHENA 2021

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce presents the 2021 ATHENA Awards, celebrating and honoring women who demonstrate excellence, leadership and creativity in their careers, valuable service to the community, and inspire other women in reaching their full leadership potential.
“It is imperative we carry on our lengthy tradition of recognizing northern Arizona’s key women in business,” Chamber President/CEO Julie Pastrick said. “Our group of women leaders at all levels is tremendous, and we are grateful, even in this difficult environment, the Chamber can shine the spotlight on these nominees before the entire community.”
The Chamber is honored to recognize 13 extraordinary nominees for the 2021 awards. Recipients of the 2021 ATHENA and ATHENA Young Professional Awards will be announce during an online webinar broadcast Friday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. For more information & event registration, visit www.flagstaffchamber.com.
In February 2020, the Chamber held the 31st Annual ATHENA and Young Professional Awards before more than 600 community member attendees at Northern Arizona University’s High Country Conference Center. Along with announcements of the winner in each category, this year’s virtual event will include a very important interview between Pastrick and Martha Mertz, the ATHENA Award Founder.
“Times are certainly different, yet the current direction feels more positive than it has been,” Pastrick said. “We are grateful we could pivot this year, and still host this important event.”
ATHENA History
The ATHENA leadership model identifies eight tenets of leadership that reflect women’s unique ways of leading. Infused with the 21 st-century demands for balance, accountability and continuous learning, the model is a guide for leadership behavior and emphasizes the tenet’s interdependent relationship to the practice of dynamic leadership. The principles include the authentic self, relationships, giving back, collaboration, courageous acts, learning, fierce advocacy, celebration and joy.
The ATHENA Award was founded nationally in 1982 by Martha Mayhood Mertz and ATHENA International, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders. The goddess Athena was chosen as the symbol for the program to reflect the qualities the award honors—strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment.
The Greater Flagstaff Chamber also recognizes an emerging female leader with the ATHENA Young Professional Award, designed to honor women under the age of 40 who have demonstrated excellence in their careers, who contribute to the community, and clearly stand out as role models for young women both professionally and personally.