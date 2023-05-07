"Ashley sets the standard for what an amazing behavioral health nurse looks like. Ashley always comes to work with a positive attitude and approaches her patients without judgement. Ashley is the most patient person I have ever met and I have been honored to watch her sit and deescalate an upset patient. Her skills are truly remarkable. She is a role model for our new staff and someone that I am grateful to work alongside. Thank you, Ashely, for working on Behavioral Health at FMC."

What makes you passionate about your work?

I am endlessly fascinated with the nature of mind and the interpersonal connections that can be facilitated through kindness and compassion. I love working with our adolescent patients; teenagers teach me every day! I work with such an amazing team of people, all of whom I admire and learn from constantly.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I got my 200 hour Yoga Teacher Certification (I graduated in March 2023) so that I could teach yoga on the unit. It is awesome to have opportunities to continue to develop and learn additional tools/skills to then offer to our patients.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Listen more than you talk, be kind, and don't take things personally. :)