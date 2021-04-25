Arts and Culture: Resilience in the arts

Like many organizations, the Museum of Northern Arizona expanded its virtual offerings during the pandemic by necessity as closures swept through the city. Director of Marketing Kristan Hutchison said programs like Science Saturday and artist demonstrations saw more than 340,000 participants in 2020—with people tuning in from all over the world—compared to an estimated 20,000 in 2019.

“It's been a big learning curve for us, and when I look back at what we did a year ago and then what we're able to do now, I'm quite pleased with how far we've come,” she said.

The inverse has been low in-person visitation since the museum partially reopened. Safety measures include timed admission by reservation only to maintain limited capacity, and arrows on the floor to direct people through the exhibits one way. Beyond the exhibits, the museum’s outdoor spaces are being emphasized as the weather warms with Poetry on the Plateau, an installation of Indigenous poetry throughout the grounds curated by Abalone Mountain Press. The museum’s annual heritage festivals—Navajo, Hopi and Zuni—will also be combined to celebrate all 10 tribes of the Colorado Plateau across the four weekends of July, Friday through Sunday.

Still other organizers have completely called off 2021 events in the face of continued uncertainty.