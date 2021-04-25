Arts and Culture: Resilience in the arts

Like many organizations, the Museum of Northern Arizona expanded its virtual offerings during the pandemic by necessity as closures swept through the city. Director of Marketing Kristan Hutchison said programs like Science Saturday and artist demonstrations saw more than 340,000 participants in 2020—with people tuning in from all over the world—compared to an estimated 20,000 in 2019.
“It's been a big learning curve for us, and when I look back at what we did a year ago and then what we're able to do now, I'm quite pleased with how far we've come,” she said.
The inverse has been low in-person visitation since the museum partially reopened. Safety measures include timed admission by reservation only to maintain limited capacity, and arrows on the floor to direct people through the exhibits one way. Beyond the exhibits, the museum’s outdoor spaces are being emphasized as the weather warms with Poetry on the Plateau, an installation of Indigenous poetry throughout the grounds curated by Abalone Mountain Press. The museum’s annual heritage festivals—Navajo, Hopi and Zuni—will also be combined to celebrate all 10 tribes of the Colorado Plateau across the four weekends of July, Friday through Sunday.
Still other organizers have completely called off 2021 events in the face of continued uncertainty.
Jennifer Grogan, owner of Peak Events, said she made the difficult decision to postpone the Flagstaff Blues and Brews Music Festival for another year after watching COVID cases continue to rise. While the large majority of the tight-knit community understood that decision, others wanted her to push ahead with the event, likely unaware that she doesn’t always have the final say.
“Where I hold the event, I have to get a permit from the city, so the city has to say yes,” Grogan explained. “I have to get a liquor license from the state, which means the police department here and then the state has to sign off. All of that is out of my control. So if any of those say no, I can't hold the event. The other thing would be how long it takes to plan an event.”
A large-scale event like Blues and Brews takes at least eight months to plan between booking bands, scheduling food vendors, promoting and more—plus, hosting the event with limited capacity would not be financially viable. Flagstaff City Council agreed earlier this month to increase maximum occupancy of events on public property from 50 individuals to a capacity based on the amount of open space.
Peak Events’ Flagstaff Oktoberfest will tentatively continue as planned the first Saturday of October though, along with other fall festivals like Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival, Overland Expo West and Coconino County Fair.
For Theatrikos Theatre Company, attempts to return to in-person programming have been touch and go. While Executive Director Chris Verrill has an idea of how they’d like to reintroduce performances this year, he admits his confidence in its follow-through is “mediocre at best.”
Performances of one-act play "Native Gardens" are tentatively planned for July at the Arboretum at Flagstaff to allow for social distancing and unbeatable air circulation under the open sky.
“The arts are a huge part of the quality of life in a community, Theatrikos and the symphony and the NAU theater department and the dance troupes—all of this cultural enrichment is what makes Flagstaff a beautiful place to live,” Verrill said. “And the arts is a substantial driver in the Flagstaff economy. We want to get back to doing our part to drive the economy.”