Kristen Strunk-Daulton, the president of the Flagstaff Pro rodeo, competes in the cowboy mounted shooting event Thursday night during the event's opening night at Fort Tuthill.
JAKE BACON PHOTOS, ARIZONA DAILY SUN
Rider Kiesner jumps through his lasso Thursday night while performing during the 2023 Flagstaff Pro rodeo at Fort Tuthill.
Rider Kiesner introduces his act with a pair of flaming whips Thursday night while performing during the 2023 Flagstaff Pro rodeo at Fort Tuthill.
Emily Osborne-Johnson sings the national anthem Thursday night on the opening night of the 2023 Flagstaff Pro rodeo at Fort Tuthill. Osborne-Johnson has been singing the Athem for 30 years since she was 9 years old.
A competitor loses his shirt to a steer's horns during the steer wrestling event Thursday night at the Flagstaff Pro rodeo.
A competitor hangs on during the bareback riding event at the Flagstaff Pro rodeo Thursday night.
Emily Osborne-Johnson sings the national anthem Thursday night on the opening night of the 2023 Flagstaff Pro rodeo at Fort Tuthill. Osborne-Johnson has been singing the Athem for 30 years since she was 9 years old.