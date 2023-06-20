Related to this story
Most Popular
Several FUSD schools will be getting new principals for the 2023-2024 school year.
A man was attacked and killed by an adult male black bear Friday morning near the home he was building in the Groom Creek area south of Presco…
A man fell 4,000 feet to his death from a popular tourist attraction walkway in the Grand Canyon, according to authorities in Arizona.
Officials say departments tasked with snow-clearing operations were understaffed.
Driver's medical emergency leads to fatality on Highway 89; CCSO says an investigation is underway.