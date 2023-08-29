Aug 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 D. H. Henry, dressed as Louie the Lumberjack, looks to sign up volunteers Monday morning at Northern Arizona University for a program to chop firewood to be delivered to the Navajo Reservation. JAKE BACON PHOTOS, ARIZONA DAILY SUN Students walk to classes Monday morning on the Northern Arizona University campus. Related to this story Most Popular Actress Erika Alexander returns to her northern Arizona roots for street dedication This weekend a Winslow street will be named after the Arizona-born actress. Here's what we now know about the two fatal crashes on I-40 near Flagstaff In less than 24 hours, first responders attended to two fatal crashes on the I-40. Flooding impacts Tusayan, Grand Canyon Village; travel not advised Due to a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time, water up to three feet in depth has reached State Route 64. “Defending my womanhood”: transgender activist arrested, raising questions about fair treatment A case is raising concerns about transgender inmate treatment in the county jail. Coconino Voices: NAH wants to build the hospital this community needs Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) exists to bring health and healing to northern Arizona residents. As one of the newest employees here, I am …