Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 a Flagstaff Hotshot uses a drip torch to light a tree stump off of a power-line service road near Garland ranch estates Friday afternoon in an effort to set containment lines for the Volunteer Fire a homestead near Garland ranch estates is backdropped by a cloud of smoke from the Volunteer Fire Friday afternoon. Fires burn off of a power-line service road near Garland ranch estates Friday afternoon as crews set containment lines for the Volunteer Fire. the fire was caused by a lightning strike on May 23. Fires burn off of a power-line service road near Garland ranch estates Friday afternoon as crews set containment lines for the Volunteer Fire. RACHEL GIBBONS PHOTOS, ARIZONA DAILY SUN Related to this story Most Popular Summit Health and Fitness closes its doors as final class offered When Summit Health and Fitness opened in 2000, Marty Heilman taught the club’s first ever class. Despite high costs, Butler/Beaver protected bike lanes will stay up for now in Flagstaff The protected bike lanes pilot project will continue. Dapper Dre gets back on his bike Dapper Dre is back in the saddle to honor the anniversary of the deadly crash that altered his life forever. One dead, one injured, after three vehicle collision on Townsend Winona Road Townsend Winona Road was closed between Rio Ranch and Slayton Ranch Road on Thursday night after a fatal crash involving two vehicles and a mo… Archibeque pleads guilty to murder, child abuse in the starvation death of 6-year-old son Elizabeth Archibeque has plead guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of her six-year-old son-- the boy had been locked in…