Sep 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Two 8th grade FALA students figure out their schedules together before heading to their first class of the 2023-2024academic school year. RACHEL GIBBONS PHOTOS, ARIZONA DAILY SUN A FALA senior and junior hand out goodie bags to new and returning students as they prepare to begin their 2023-2024 academic year of school. Related to this story Most Popular RV sideswipes community bike ride near Flagstaff, reinvigorating safety concerns 7 cyclists were injured and 3 hospitalized Saturday when an RV sideswiped riders. Actress Erika Alexander returns to her northern Arizona roots for street dedication This weekend a Winslow street will be named after the Arizona-born actress. 'A generational gift': Couple donate house to fund Flagstaff Boys & Girls Club A couple has donated their house to the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff. 'Defending my womanhood': transgender activist arrested, raising questions about fair treatment A case is raising concerns about transgender inmate treatment in the county jail. Coconino Voices: NAH wants to build the hospital this community needs Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) exists to bring health and healing to northern Arizona residents. As one of the newest employees here, I am …