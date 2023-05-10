Creston McCord removes a weed from a garden bed Saturday morning at Puente de Hózhó. The school recently received a beautification grant and plants to install a variety of garden beds.
RACHEL GIBBONS PHOTOS, ARIZONA DAILY SUN
ABOVE: About 20 Puente de Hózhó employees, students, friends and neighbors gathered outside the school Saturday morning to install new garden beds after the school received a beautification grant from the city to do so.
TOP LEFT: Oli Edstrom digs a hole for one of the many plants going into a garden bed Saturday morning at Puente de Hózhó Elementary School.
LEFT: Louisa O'Meara prepares a garden bed for planting Saturday morning at Puente de Hózhó Elementary School, which recently received plants and a grant to create garden beds at the school.
