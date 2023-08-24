Related to this story
Most Popular
In less than 24 hours, first responders attended to two fatal crashes on the I-40.
Due to a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time, water up to three feet in depth has reached State Route 64.
This week's Ask a Ranger column.
Interstate 40 eastbound was closed from about 9:10 a.m. until after noon on Monday.
The Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission approved a project constructing several apartments at the acres at the corner of Woody Mountain R…