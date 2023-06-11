Related to this story
Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Lake Mary Road.
NAH's new CEO, Dave Cheney, will now be starting June 12, after acting CEO Josh Tinkle has been placed on administrative leave.
Stacie Zanzucchi is retiring from CHS, where she has been principal since 2011.
The proposed pickleball courts expansion at Bushmaster Park has been met with a threat of lawsuit.
The nose of a brand-new white van pointed toward the sky, bursting from the rear end of an upturned tan train car, one of many piled one over …