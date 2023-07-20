The Arizona 1 uranium mine can be seen Monday morning in this aerial view near the the Grand Canyon. A new monument, the Baaj Nwaavjo I' tah Kukveni Grand Canyon national Monument, has been proposed.
RACHEL GIBBONS PHOTOS, ARIZONA DAILY SUN
Scott Crozier of the Hualapai Tribe speaks Tuesday afternoon at a public meeting at the DoubleTree during a discussion over a proposed national monument at the Grand Canyon.
Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the Bureau of land Management, reviews notes Tuesday afternoon during a public meeting at the DoubleTree in Flagstaff hosted to discuss a proposed national monument at the Grand Canyon.
The intricacies of northern Arizona's waterways can be seen Monday morning in this aerial view of the Grand Canyon.
Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the Bureau of land Management, reviews notes Tuesday afternoon during a public meeting at the DoubleTree in Flagstaff hosted to discuss a proposed national monument at the Grand Canyon.