Arizona Sake proud to be part of Holbrook with new sake house

A few miles outside of the Petrified Forest National Park, in the relic of a town called Holbrook, is a small building that smells sweet with the scent of fermenting rice. A sake house. For the past couple of years, Atsuo Sakurai has been brewing his award-winning Arizona Sake in the unlikely locale of northern Arizona’s Painted Desert after working at a sake brewery in Japan for 10 years. Mountain Living Magazine recently sat down with sake brewer at his new sake house facility on Navajo Boulevard.
Mountain Living Magazine: I’m sure a lot of folks ask, but how did you end up in Arizona making sake, 9,000 miles away from your home in Yokohama, Japan?
Atsuo Sakurai: I met my wife in Japan, in a northern prefecture. She was an English teacher. My wife, she is Navajo. Her family lives in Arizona. We came here to Arizona, to the United States in 2014, October 2014. But when I first started my sake job, at that time I already hoped to go somewhere in the world, somewhere else in the world to start to make my own sake.
MLM: I know that homebrewing beer and distilling spirits is really popular in the United States. Were you brewing your own sake in Japan?
Sakurai: No, in Japan making sake or making liquor is restricted. I was just making sake for work. But I always wanted to make my own sake brewery somewhere in the United States.
MLM: Somewhere like Holbrook, Arizona?
Sakurai: Actually, at first I think Arizona is too dry, too different from Japan, the climate and everything. I didn't think it was possible to make sake here. And the market looks very small in Holbrook, there is no Japanese community, no Japanese restaurant. At first it seemed kind of impossible to survive. So I thought of Seattle or somewhere on the west coast. But still we ended up here, my family.
MLM: But it did work out. Your sake won a gold medal for best international sake at the Tokyo Sake Competition. You won the best sake award at the LA International Wine Competition.
Sakurai: I didn’t expect it at all! Here it is very dry, so there is less contamination. I remember when I first tried my sake and thought, ‘Oh, it is great!’
MLM: You started brewing sake in your garage, but now you have this new sake house. When did you move your operations here?
Sakurai: I started construction one and a half years ago, around 2018 Christmas time. I finished last year, in spring.
MLM: My wife and I had the privilege of trying your sake. It was so fresh, the best we’ve ever had.
Sakurai: Thank you so much. It is fresh. It is the distribution time I think. I deliver to the restaurants or to the stores directly, as soon as possible, so it is very fresh. And my production is very small, so I can take care of all the sake very well, each batch, each bottle. That affects the quality.
MLM: I just saw some bottles of your Arizona Sake at Whole Foods in Flagstaff. Do you distribute all over Arizona?
Sakurai: At first I mainly distributed to [the] Phoenix area, there are some Japanese people, small Japanese stores, small restaurants and they love my sake. Gradually I expanded to other stores, and cities: Flagstaff, Tucson.
MLM: You produce small batches of a style of sake called Junmai Ginjo. What makes that style stand out?
Sakurai: Junmai Ginjo is a pure style, brewed with all rice, high quality, premium sake. Just rice, water, yeast, koji. Junmai means pure rice, very basic, very traditional. Ginjo means high quality. Making this style of sake is all I want to do.
MLM: But recently you have branched out a little, experimented with some new styles?
Sakurai: The Navajo tea sake, it was originally my dad-in-law who is Navajo, my wife's dad's idea. When we had a lunch he said to me, ‘How about making sake with Navajo tea?’ I was like, ‘That is good idea! OK, I make it come true!’ Which is great because I was looking for something both Japanese culture and Navajo culture, mixing the two cultures, a mixed culture drink. Navajo tea sake I started selling last month. Also sparkling sake, Desert Snow. I started to make that one way before, like two years ago. But the Junmai Ginjo, that is the best.
MLM: It makes me feel kind of proud to know that the best sake outside of Japan is made in northern Arizona.
Sakurai: My one big dream or passion is to motivate other small businesses. United States people are proud of my sake, they are proud of my own product. In the store you see stuff from other countries and that is kind of sad. But when you see products from Arizona, from the USA, that makes me really proud. We have really good things, we make really good quality products, like my sake and that makes me really happy. That is my passion.
