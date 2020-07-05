Arizona Sake proud to be part of Holbrook with new sake house

Sakurai: Thank you so much. It is fresh. It is the distribution time I think. I deliver to the restaurants or to the stores directly, as soon as possible, so it is very fresh. And my production is very small, so I can take care of all the sake very well, each batch, each bottle. That affects the quality.

MLM: I just saw some bottles of your Arizona Sake at Whole Foods in Flagstaff. Do you distribute all over Arizona?

Sakurai: At first I mainly distributed to [the] Phoenix area, there are some Japanese people, small Japanese stores, small restaurants and they love my sake. Gradually I expanded to other stores, and cities: Flagstaff, Tucson.

MLM: You produce small batches of a style of sake called Junmai Ginjo. What makes that style stand out?

Sakurai: Junmai Ginjo is a pure style, brewed with all rice, high quality, premium sake. Just rice, water, yeast, koji. Junmai means pure rice, very basic, very traditional. Ginjo means high quality. Making this style of sake is all I want to do.

MLM: But recently you have branched out a little, experimented with some new styles?