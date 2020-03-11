Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday declared a public health emergency because of the risk of increased transmission of coronavirus in the state. But he fell short of ordering large events to be cancelled as the governor of Washington did in three counties.

Ducey said at an afternoon news conference that his emergency declaration and a separate executive order were being issued to ensure the state has the resources to fight the outbreak and the most vulnerable populations — mainly the elderly or those with serious health issues — are protected.

“While Arizona is not currently facing the number of case we’ve seen in some other states, we are anticipating additional positive cases and we’re not taking any chances,” Ducey said. “This is about public health and saving lives, especially those of our elderly and most vulnerable.”