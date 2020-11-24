Arizona average of new virus cases doubles in past 2 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time within six days as the surge in the outbreak doubled the state's seven-day rolling average of new cases in the past two weeks.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,544 new cases and 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 306,868 cases and 6,515 deaths.

Coconino County added 152 cases and five deaths in Tuesday's report, bringing its totals to 6,977 positive cases and 160 deaths. According to the county's dashboard, 5,083 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases went from 1,651 on Nov. 9 to 3,630 on Monday. according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of known infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Virus-related hospitalizations also continued to increase, reaching 2,084 as of Monday, including 474 patients in intensive care unit beds.

State data indicated that 11% of ICU beds were vacant Tuesday, up from 10% on Sunday and Monday, but far below the 26% that were empty on Sept. 26 before the surge.