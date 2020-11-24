Arizona average of new virus cases doubles in past 2 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time within six days as the surge in the outbreak doubled the state's seven-day rolling average of new cases in the past two weeks.
The Department of Health Services reported 4,544 new cases and 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 306,868 cases and 6,515 deaths.
Coconino County added 152 cases and five deaths in Tuesday's report, bringing its totals to 6,977 positive cases and 160 deaths. According to the county's dashboard, 5,083 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases went from 1,651 on Nov. 9 to 3,630 on Monday. according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.
The number of known infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Virus-related hospitalizations also continued to increase, reaching 2,084 as of Monday, including 474 patients in intensive care unit beds.
State data indicated that 11% of ICU beds were vacant Tuesday, up from 10% on Sunday and Monday, but far below the 26% that were empty on Sept. 26 before the surge.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
In other developments:
-- The Navajo Nation is reporting 197 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths from the virus as of Monday evening.
A day earlier, officials had reported 383 cases, an all-time high for the vast reservation.
In all, the tribe has reported more than 15,000 cases of the virus and 631 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order. Only essential workers are allowed to come and go. Others are permitted to travel in cases of emergency or for essentials.
President Jonathan Nez is urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday.
-- Health officials in Pima County want residents to observe a 10 p.m. curfew to discourage people from going to parties, bars and other social settings that are risky for the spread of the coronavirus.
Aaron Pacheco, a spokesman for the Pima County Health Department, said Monday that a voluntary curfew was pursued because the agency doesn't have the power to order a curfew, so it's doing all it can to lessen the risk.
“This is the extent of our capacity to do so — to ask kindly,” Pacheco said.
Pima County isn’t allowed to make its curfew mandatory because an executive order issued early in the pandemic by Gov. Doug Ducey bars local officials from taking steps beyond what he has required.
The voluntary curfew will run from Monday through Dec. 31. It was announced a day after the county had its highest daily total virus infections since the pandemic began.
— Phoenix officials say numerous steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in effect next weekend when the city hosts a youth soccer tournament involving 500 teams, including 460 from outside Arizona, at two city sports complexes.
Spectators, officials, coaches and athletes not playing on the field at the Desert Super Cup Thanksgiving 2020 tournament sponsored by Rated Sports Group LP must wear masks and people not abiding by requirements will be asked to leave the event, a city staff memo said.
Park rangers and event-hired police officers will help with education and enforcement, the memo said.
The Phoenix City Council last September approved a plan to reopen city sports fields and other recreation facilities under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
