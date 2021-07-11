APS prepared for wildfires year-round

Arizona’s wildfire season is already proving to be one of the most severe in the state’s history and APS is working closely with agencies to protect both firefighters and the public.
As an Arizona-based company, APS employees live and work throughout the state and understand the challenges faced when preparing for wildfire season. For this reason, APS teams prepare for wildfire season year-round, activating the company’s Comprehensive Fire Mitigation Plan (CFMP) designed to prevent and reduce wildfire risk by strengthening the resiliency of its infrastructure, mitigating impacts on infrastructure during a wildfire and implementing a quick and effective power restoration response following a fire.
APS’s CFMP employs several tactics used to prepare for wildfire season year-round, including:
- Making sure the area around electrical equipment is free of debris or vegetation.
- Working with local fire departments and Federal Agencies on wildfire safety plans and following established protocols in the event of a wildfire.
- Partnering with communities to educate the public about reducing fire risks.
- Visually inspecting power poles and other electrical equipment on a regular basis.
APS’s wildfire season response
APS recognizes that in times of extreme fire conditions, extreme measures need to be put into place to protect Arizona’s natural resources and the electrical infrastructure that customers rely on during every season.
As part of the effort to mitigate wildfires, APS may have to interrupt service or follow protocols that could prolong outages for high-risk areas while working to protect the public, the environment and critical electrical infrastructure.
In case of an unplanned outage in high-risk locations, such as in a wildland-urban interface and in areas of high vegetation, fire mitigation protocols require APS crews to inspect the impacted overhead power lines before re-energizing. This is done to reduce the risk of a spark and potential wildfire. Depending on the location of the line and the terrain in which APS crews may have to patrol — sometimes on foot — the duration of the outage may be extended when the state is in elevated fire conditions.
In times of an active fire, APS works closely with local fire departments to ensure the safety of those responding to the fire. In such cases, APS may need to de-energize an overhead power line to protect the firefighters working in proximity to electrical equipment.
While APS understands that any disruption of power is a major inconvenience to customers, these protocols appropriately prioritize the safety of first responders, communities and field crews above providing reliable power.
APS encourages customers to sign up for text and email outage alerts to receive notifications in the event of an outage in their property. In addition, APS customers can download the APS mobile app or visit aps.com/outagemap to access the company’s real-time outage map. The outage map provides the most up-to-the-minute details on the location of an outage, cause of an outage and estimated time of restoration. In the case of a public safety emergency or prolonged power outage, Red Cross emergency shelter and ice reimbursement information can also be found on the outage map.
How the public can help prevent wildfires
Every year, nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused, which means that they may have been preventable. APS encourages the public to take the following steps to help prevent fires and protect their property:
- When working outdoors, always have a water source and shovel nearby and never leave a burn unattended.
- Know before you go — check fire restriction information if you’re camping. If allowed, always put out a campfire completely by making sure it’s cool to the touch before you walk away.
- When towing a vehicle, make sure tow chains are secured and don’t have the potential to drag before you hit the road.
- Create defensible space on your property by clearing vegetation around your home and avoid planting any vegetation within a 10-foot radius around utility equipment on your property.
While Arizona still has plenty of summer left in 2021, preparedness and active involvement in preventing wildfires can go a long way to protecting our state’s natural resources and communities.
Additional information on how APS prepares and responds to wildfires, along with additional resources for the public are available at aps.com/wildfiresafety.