APS prepared for wildfires year-round

As part of the effort to mitigate wildfires, APS may have to interrupt service or follow protocols that could prolong outages for high-risk areas while working to protect the public, the environment and critical electrical infrastructure.

In case of an unplanned outage in high-risk locations, such as in a wildland-urban interface and in areas of high vegetation, fire mitigation protocols require APS crews to inspect the impacted overhead power lines before re-energizing. This is done to reduce the risk of a spark and potential wildfire. Depending on the location of the line and the terrain in which APS crews may have to patrol — sometimes on foot — the duration of the outage may be extended when the state is in elevated fire conditions.

In times of an active fire, APS works closely with local fire departments to ensure the safety of those responding to the fire. In such cases, APS may need to de-energize an overhead power line to protect the firefighters working in proximity to electrical equipment.

While APS understands that any disruption of power is a major inconvenience to customers, these protocols appropriately prioritize the safety of first responders, communities and field crews above providing reliable power.