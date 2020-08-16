APS Fire Mitigation & Outage Communications

Safety and reliability are top priorities for APS. We work year-round to minimize the risk of wildfires and educate customers and communities on the importance of being Firewise. In addition to employing one of the most comprehensive fire mitigation plans in the utility industry, APS works closely with customers, communities and local fire authorities, including the U.S. Forest Service, to ensure we implement cohesive strategies to mitigate the risk of wildfire.
Integrated Vegetation Management Program
We conduct annual inspections of transmission and distribution lines to ensure proper vegetation clearances around our equipment. Managing the growth of vegetation around our equipment helps to mitigate risk of fires and maintain safe operations. We properly prune trees and clear brush around APS rights-of-way and equipment by mechanical treatment and utilization of herbicide application where appropriate in accordance with all state regulations. The intent of APS vegetation management is to create a safe area for our equipment to operate. Historically, our utility rights-of-way have been frequently used by the fire service as fire breaks, making it imperative that we clear these areas routinely.
To implement vegetation management in your own property, thin trees and prune bushes within 125 feet of your home and eliminate branches that overhang the roof. Other tree branches should be pruned at least six to 10 feet up from the ground. Make sure your roof and gutters are clean to prevent flying embers from igniting debris.
Defensible Space Around Poles Program
We proactively create defensible space around poles to protect APS equipment from the impacts of wildfire and prevent wildfire ignitions. As we clear all vegetation within a ten-foot radius from equipment poles, we also encourage customers to do the same in and around personal property to help prevent or minimize wildfire risk.
You can create a defensible perimeter around your house, clearing leaves, pine needles and other flammables from within at least 30 feet of your house. Surrounding tall, dry grasses can act as a path for fire to your house, too, making it important remove them from surrounding property.
Line Inspections and Public Safety Patrols
We conduct an annual patrol of over 2,870 miles of overhead lines using drones, vehicles and by foot in heavily vegetated areas such as the wildland-urban interface. Annually, APS completes a pole-by-pole inspection of every distribution feeder. We identify all corrective work required on each pole and complete maintenance in advance of elevated fire conditions each year.
Operational Protocol
As in previous years, APS will continue our operational protocols as part of our mitigation measures during outages. Before we reenergize a line during an outage in a high fire risk area, APS will physically patrol the line with additional rigor. We recognize that this could prolong outages and appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service.
Customer Communication & Outage Tips
We realize any disruption of service is a major inconvenience to customers, especially in high fire risk areas as they could experience longer than normal outages. We encourage customers to sign up for mobile outage alerts, download our mobile app and visit the APS Outage Map (www.aps.com/outagemap) for the most updated estimated restoration times.
For more information about our fire mitigation efforts, visit www.aps.com/wildfiresafety.
