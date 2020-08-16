APS Fire Mitigation & Outage Communications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Safety and reliability are top priorities for APS. We work year-round to minimize the risk of wildfires and educate customers and communities on the importance of being Firewise. In addition to employing one of the most comprehensive fire mitigation plans in the utility industry, APS works closely with customers, communities and local fire authorities, including the U.S. Forest Service, to ensure we implement cohesive strategies to mitigate the risk of wildfire.

Integrated Vegetation Management Program

We conduct annual inspections of transmission and distribution lines to ensure proper vegetation clearances around our equipment. Managing the growth of vegetation around our equipment helps to mitigate risk of fires and maintain safe operations. We properly prune trees and clear brush around APS rights-of-way and equipment by mechanical treatment and utilization of herbicide application where appropriate in accordance with all state regulations. The intent of APS vegetation management is to create a safe area for our equipment to operate. Historically, our utility rights-of-way have been frequently used by the fire service as fire breaks, making it imperative that we clear these areas routinely.