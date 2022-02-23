Applications for 2022 Health First Foundation scholarships open March 1

Health First Foundation will begin accepting applications March 1 for its 2022 scholarships. Northern Arizona professionals and students who are pursuing or advancing a health career are eligible to apply.

The scholarships, of up to $2,500, are available to both undergraduate and postgraduate students in the “nursing, clinical, non-clinical, allied, integrative or behavioral health fields.” Applications will be open March 1-25 and the award recipients will be announced at a celebration in May.

They “target the critical need for health professionals in northern Arizona,” according to a press release. Funding for the awards is provided by Health First donors.

This is the first year the organization is offering a scholarship for former military service members and for integrative health studies. Other scholarships offered this year include ones for students in allied and behavioral health programs and three categories for Northern Arizona Healthcare employees.

More information can be found at healthfirstforall.org/scholarships.

