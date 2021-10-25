Another pandemic Halloween, more unfounded fears about the safety of kids from COVID

Case in point: the Food and Drug Administration is on the cusp of approving for emergency use the available COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year-olds — an age group for whom COVID is far from an emergency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 158 children between 5-11 have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic began. In almost all of those cases the children had significant underlying health problems, such as cancer.

That’s 158 out of almost 29 million in the U.S.

While pediatric cases have increased as a share of positive tests in recent months, the virus’ expression in children is usually mild and children are far more likely to be asymptomatic. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said about 50% of the infections in children are such.

Even The New York Times has conceded that the risks for unvaccinated children look similar to the risks for vaccinated adults — those in their 50s, 40s and even their 30s.

And given what we are coming to understand about the durability of natural immunity, this should be a source of comfort for everyone, parents especially.

Yet when the vaccine is approved for children, the Biden administration says it will ship a double pediatric dose for each child in that age cohort.