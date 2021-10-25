Another good reason to subsidize college tuition

Nearly all of them had jobs, full time or part time. Many did not have outside financial support. And many struggled to pay the lower tuitions that most community colleges offer, as well as their living expenses.

And if they came to my classes tired, it was more likely because they had sat up with a sick child or worked a late shift at a convenience store than that they had attended an all-night kegger before a football game.

But it’s hard to characterize 7,500 students. Maybe an anecdote will serve:

A young Hispanic woman was interested enough in my class that she always sat in the middle of the front row. She tried to participate, but she was tired. In fact, she kept falling asleep.

I didn’t take it personally, and I never chastised her for her drowsiness. I could tell she was struggling enough without a lecture from a well-paid college professor.

But one day after class she lost control of her car on her way home and was killed. I don’t know why this happened. I suspect she fell asleep. If she was typical of many of my students, I suspect she was just tired from working, from studying and from trying to scrape together enough money to survive and go to school at the same time.