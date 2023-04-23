What makes you passionate about your work?

I enjoy being helpful to people. I have been working with many first time home buyers this year and it is such a satisfying feeling to be a part of such a big moment in someone else's life.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am most proud of my service in the Marine Corps of the last five years. For my current job I am happy to have surpassed the annual average for realtors nationwide within the first couple months of this year.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

When I'm not working I find myself enjoying time with my dog as well as remodeling my home. I also have a hobby in cars, so you can expect me cruising Route 66 whenever I get the chance.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I have just started working with the Boys and Girls Club here in Flagstaff. I look forward to being a mentor to the next generation and posing as an example they could look up to.