Amoroma Productions to highlight compelling stories from small Arizona business owners in documentary

COVID-19 has affected just about everything, but small businesses have been among the hardest hit. At the same time, small business owners have risen to the challenges they have been faced with, working to adapt and reinvent themselves to survive. Amoroma Productions, an innovative video company based in Chandler, has begun working on a documentary to highlight the resiliency of the state’s more than 553,000 small business owners who employ approximately 1 million Arizonans.
To capture small business stories across different industries, Amoroma is searching for a diverse group of small business owners who are willing to share their moving stories in the documentary, which will also include perspectives from Arizona’s public and private community leaders. From now until July 17, Arizona-based small business owners are encouraged to share a short video or written submission about how their business has been impacted by COVID-19 and what they have been doing to meet the challenges they are facing. They are invited to submit their stories online at: www.amoromaproductions.com/silverliningsproject.
“The heart of our economy is reflected in thousands of entrepreneurs who pursue the American dream,” said Kellie Mendoza, producer, and co-owner of Amoroma Productions. “With so much ambition, hopes, dreams and legacies, small business owners have such unique stories to tell, and never before have they collectively had such immense hurdles to overcome. We aim to share not only their struggles, but their stories of rebuilding and reinvention that embody the American spirit so vividly.”
Amoroma will select small businesses across a variety of industries to capture their candid struggles and stories of perseverance to feature in the documentary.
“As small business owners ourselves, our mission has always been to give other companies a broader voice and help them connect with important audiences on a deeper level,” Mendoza said. “This documentary aims to give small businesses a chance to share their compelling and highly relevant stories on a larger stage, which has often been reserved exclusively for large enterprises with hefty budgets and far-reaching platforms.”
Filming has begun and companies selected to participate in the documentary will be notified by the end of July. The documentary is anticipated to debut in the fall.
For more information about the documentary along with content submission guidelines, visit www.amoromaproductions.com/silverliningsproject.
