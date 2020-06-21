Amoroma Productions to highlight compelling stories from small Arizona business owners in documentary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 has affected just about everything, but small businesses have been among the hardest hit. At the same time, small business owners have risen to the challenges they have been faced with, working to adapt and reinvent themselves to survive. Amoroma Productions, an innovative video company based in Chandler, has begun working on a documentary to highlight the resiliency of the state’s more than 553,000 small business owners who employ approximately 1 million Arizonans.

To capture small business stories across different industries, Amoroma is searching for a diverse group of small business owners who are willing to share their moving stories in the documentary, which will also include perspectives from Arizona’s public and private community leaders. From now until July 17, Arizona-based small business owners are encouraged to share a short video or written submission about how their business has been impacted by COVID-19 and what they have been doing to meet the challenges they are facing. They are invited to submit their stories online at: www.amoromaproductions.com/silverliningsproject.