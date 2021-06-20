Amid visitor groundswell, newly developed trails in Sedona lead to quietude

Along the route, I reveled in the spring desert bloom that included the showy reds of kingcup cactus, the tangerine globemallow and pockets of violet and velvety milkvetch. The trail picked up elevation and Munds Mountain came in fuller view to the north—along with its varying tawny cliffs and rocky steeples. As we reached the summit of the trail, the most prominent of the spires came into view: a towering, 350-foot-tall column that divides at the top and has earned the nickname Rabbit Ears. As a formation with an ascending route, local climbers call it the Pinnacle or Oak Creek Spire.

A few paces beyond the main view of Rabbit Ears, the vista opens to the north and west to reveal the back side of Courthouse Butte and, in the distance, the famed Cathedral Rock. This place on the trail’s map is one of its important highlights. It offers a chance to both look beyond to the rugged east of the Munds Mountain Wilderness Area and in the other direction with two prominent formations of the Sedona viewscape. This is all while having a lightly used trail that is both new and not in any way social-media famous.