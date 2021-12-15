American democracy needs a grassroots coalition at home

Last week, the Biden administration hosted the Democracy Summit — a convening of leaders and organizations representing democracies around the world. The political context for these meetings is at once urgent and dire, including, and perhaps especially, here in the United States.

Just look around. Signs of democratic breakdown are everywhere: partisan manipulation of electoral procedures, disbelief in election outcomes, distrust in political institutions and legislative gridlock that just never seems to break. Harvard’s recent Youth Poll revealed that 52% of young Americans believe U.S. democracy is either “in trouble” or “failing.”

Post-summit, as a reform agenda takes shape, leaders in Washington must be on notice: Democracy will not be saved through strictly legal or technocratic interventions. Its redemption requires a diverse coalition of attorneys and politicians, yes, but also activists, organizers, businesspeople, journalists, clergy and academics.

Our legislative systems and separation of powers make broad coalitions a virtual prerequisite for major policy change. And when this change is in the service of democracy itself, diversity is indispensable to combat the cynicism, demagoguery and divisive strategies that sit at the center of the autocrat’s project.

President Joe Biden seems to understand this. In a speech in July, Biden denounced the efforts of some state legislatures to politicize the administration of elections as “21st century Jim Crow.” Biden advocated not only for congressional action, but also for a broad movement in the service of democratic renewal: “We have to forge a coalition of Americans of every background and political party — the advocates, the students, the faith leaders, the business executives — and raise the urgency of this moment.”

Indeed we do. But Biden’s rhetoric has not always translated into practice.

For example, though Biden should be applauded for assembling a bipartisan commission to analyze potential reforms to the Supreme Court, the commission consists of an extraordinarily narrow constituency: The 36 commissioners consist of former federal judges, law professors and law scholars. Biden all but ensured that foundational questions would not be explored; that deliberations instead would circle around narrow, procedural concerns; and that the country, when all was said and done, would still lack anything approximating a road map or mandate for systemic change.

We can learn from the lessons of past democracy movements. In the United States, the progressive era of the early 20th century was a time of economic and social upheaval that resulted in new checks on corporate power, a slew of labor laws and a modern civil service.

But it also was a time of democratic revival. Reformers established the nation’s first direct primaries, ballot initiatives and recall elections that were intended to guard against political corruption and patronage. Through the 19th Amendment women were finally given a voice in the democratic process. Reformers also sought to expand and empower the presidency, the only government office for which all Americans can cast a ballot.

These were the hard-fought victories of a coalition of social scientists, philosophers, Social-Gospel Christians, novelists, muckraking journalists, teachers, social workers and others.

And so it was during the civil rights movement that followed, when racial minorities joined coalitions of faith leaders, students and activists to demand the fuller benefits of citizenship. Their efforts made politically possible the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Yet again, meaningful and enduring democratic reform depended upon the participation of a diverse array of interest and identity groups.

Similar examples of diverse coalitions defending democracy can be found abroad. In countries as diverse as Mexico, Turkey, Serbia and the Czech Republic, aspiring autocrats seek to eliminate judicial checks on their rule. The autocrat’s playbook — elements of which we have seen in the United States — includes changing procedures for nominating and appointing judges, imposing mandatory retirement ages to rid the courts of independent judges, placing the courts under executive power and, as a last resort, simply ignoring and refusing to publish unfriendly decisions.

To the extent that opposition groups and international bodies have succeeded in resisting these strategies, it has come from a diverse assembly of grassroots organizations, civil society groups and social movements.

In Chile, a government-mandated subway fare rise sparked sustained protests that eventually involved an estimated 1.2 million people. The protesters included organizations of high school students, truck drivers and grandmothers, among others. Their leadership was decentralized, and their demands went well beyond the reversal of the public transit fare increases. The protesters argued that Chile’s constitution desperately needed reform. In November 2019, Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, agreed to hold a referendum that asked the public whether a new constitution should be drafted. Voters resoundingly favored reform.

In 2022, with a new constitution to consider, Chilean voters will once again participate in a referendum, this time to decide whether to enact it.

Worldwide, the movements that have defended and improved democratic governance have largely been broad, involving multiple classes and organizations. They have drawn upon the expertise and commitments of lawyers and politicians, but also of journalists, academics, community organizers, activists, artists and the business community.

If Biden is to do his part to meet the profound challenges of this moment, he, too, must raise the voices of a truly diverse coalition of democracy reformers.

William G. Howell and Susan C. Stokes are professors at the University of Chicago. Howell is director of the Center for Effective Government, and Stokes is director of the Chicago Center on Democracy.

