America’s beautiful tapestry … of personalities

As for openness, the West measures as more open than the East, which again seems to correspond to the stereotype. The exception is Florida, which rates as very open, and the northern Midwest comes in last. Perhaps they are too busy being extroverted (see above) to be open to new experiences! Among the factors predicting openness: share of foreign-born citizens, creative industries and share of the population with college degrees.

Predictions and correlations work better at the county level than the state level, which implies that most states are diverse places; San Francisco and Death Valley are quite distinct, and all states have numerous divisions and subcultures. That’s one reason why I don’t see the breakup of the United States as likely anytime soon.

People can and do debate just how much weight to place on the results of personality psychology. These ratings of personality characteristics rely on potentially unreliable individual self-reports.

Yet these measured characteristics have predictive power in a variety of circumstances, and the core results of this literature replicate. As a case in point, I would describe myself as an introvert, and most of those who know me would agree. Whatever our self-deceptions may be, most of us have at least partial awareness of our own personalities and are willing to present them as such.