Altitude adjustment: Riding the winds of change

Of late we have had our own unique global season of prickly dread, and in the unexpected fullness of having far more unstructured hours at home than I have had since being a footloose young adult, I have taken to using the backyard treehouse as my writing shack. Of all the unexpected discoveries of this unexpected time—no, more time at home does not mean that the house will be cleaner; though it’s not hard to maintain a minimum distance from strangers it’s very hard to do so with friends—perhaps the most unexpected is that in a treehouse I love the wind. Sometimes, I guess, the best approach to something you dislike is to lean into it.

Here it comes, surging through the poplars and elms in the next block even though here, a dozen feet up in a box elder, the air is mainly still. I know that the treehouse is solidly placed over the tree’s central crotch, where four branches split off from a solid trunk. I know that it’s been five years since my son and I built the house, back when he was a young boy and I decided it would be a good summer for him to learn to think like an engineer or builder. I know that the tight little box we built has weathered plenty of summer gales and heavy winter snowstorms. But still, here it comes, and as the soughing of leaves and branches grows closer I feel the same anticipation that I used to when piloting a small sailboat on Lake Michigan and seeing the cat’s paws of a squall on the waves just ahead. Hang on...and here we go, creak and groan and squeak, the branches surging, every leaf in motion, the house’s movement itself reminiscent of a sailboat bounding on a fresh breeze. Crick crack, go the nails, the boards. Thump, goes an arm-thick branch just outside the wall, bumping rhythmically against the siding. A loose twig skitters on the metal roof. The place is alive. The tree is definitely alive, the stout almost-horizontal branch just outside the window rising up and down, giving me a brief train-station illusion that it’s perfectly still while I’m the one rocking and rolling.