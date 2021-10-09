Alternative hikes for the busy fall season

Fall foliage is here, and so is the influx of visitors.

It's understandable. Autumn in Flagstaff is a magical sight. It’s truly one of Arizona’s best places to experience stunning fall colors. The cool mountain air, bright skies, seemingly untouched forested meadows and lush patches of aspens make leaf-peeping a top seasonal attraction for both locals and visitors alike starting in mid-September in the higher elevations and lasting well through November in lower spots.

Because Flagstaff’s autumnal beauty is so unmatchable, many of these magical places can become overcrowded with long lines of cars and swarms of people all attempting to see the gold, red and orange hues. Some, like the ever-popular Lockett Meadow and West Fork in Oak Creek, quickly turn into a nightmare by enticing hundreds of people each day.

These ultra-popular spots aren't the only options, though. Numerous other locations can be accessed easily and by foot and without the crowds.

Explore these trails and destinations for a glimpse of fall colors without the long wait:

Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop