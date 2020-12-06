Aloha Hawaiian BBQ: Authentic island fare

Back home in Flagstaff, retirement resumed, Buck Wickham looks none the worse for wear. Another fire season will come, soon enough, and he will sure as heck be there once more in the midst of the action. But for now, Buck in winter is content to dust off his golf clubs, scratch his beloved Aussie Shepherd, Bessie, behind the ears, trade his cowboy boots for hiking boots or, really, just chill and reflect on another hot, dry summer on the front lines now safely in the books.