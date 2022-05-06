Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff presented a dilemma. Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood fled the flames. One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties. Two homes in the neighborhood were among 30 that were destroyed. The 30-square-mile wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained Saturday. Across the U.S. West this spring, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate from their homes because of wildfires.