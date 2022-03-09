Alexandra Fischer: Communications Specialist, Coconino County Health and Human Services

What makes you passionate about your work?

I love working in marketing and communications because it’s always changing. Whether I am staying up to date on the latest social media platform or studying a Coconino County Health and Human Services program so that I can effectively market it, I have to stay on my toes.

What path did you take to get to your current job?

I began my career in nonprofit fundraising and marketing. While living and working in New York City I oversaw destination marketing at Marriott International. When my position shifted to remote work, my husband, baby and I moved back to Arizona. We welcomed another child at the height of the pandemic. While I loved the role with Marriott, I needed connection to my community and was blessed to be hired by the county, first as senior communications manager with Public Affairs and then as the communications specialist with Health and Human Services.

What are some [professional] accomplishments you are proud of?

I served as the public information officer for the Rafael Fire and as the joint information center section chief for flooding in the Museum Flood area. I saw staff from the county, city and nonprofits come together and work endlessly out of a deep commitment to neighbors and friends. This collaboration made for a renewed belief that in every tragedy, there are helpers.

What do you do outside of work?

I love to travel and have enjoyed exploring closer to home recently. I volunteer at my son’s preschool, one of the Flagstaff co-ops and sit on the Coconino Community College Scholarship Committee. I spend time with my kids and husband, and our new Treeing Walker Coonhound puppy, Mayberry.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Talk to anyone and everyone and follow through.

