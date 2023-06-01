When the City of Flagstaff fills with smoke during a major wildfire, residents are not strangers to receiving evacuation alerts that reference multiple street names or landmarks. As the emergency rapidly evolves, those alerts can become cumbersome, stacked with relevant geographic information to let residents know when and if they may have to evacuate.

Now, the City is introducing a new tool to help streamline the evacuation process -- and those all-important evacuation alerts.

Building on the existing “Ready, Set, Go!” evacuation model, and existing county zone maps, evacuation zones have been drawn out within the city limits.

Regions in the city limits are drawn out to help residents to better understand when and how they’ll need to react during an incident, like a fire or flood.

“The City of Flagstaff is constantly analyzing its levels of community resilience, and preparedness is the first step in that process. Having these evacuation zones in place lays the groundwork for safe and efficient evacuation of neighborhoods in the event of an emergency” said City Emergency Manager Daniel Kelly.

Kelly recommends that all City residents look over the zone map and identify their homes, schools and workplaces. The map can be accessed online at coconino.az.gov/evacmap; all addresses in the city limits are searchable.

In addition to knowing their evacuation zone, the city also recommends that Flagstaff residents sign up for emergency alert notifications through the county at coconino.az.gov/ready.