After Afghanistan failure, what is America prepared to fight for now?

But has the White House faced the consequences of that admission? The president champions democratic values in contrast to the authoritarianism of China and Russia. How does this square with abandoning the Afghan women activists, journalists and human rights workers who adopted those values?

And what about USAID, the American aid agency that threw so much money into culturally inappropriate and corruption-ridden projects in Afghanistan. How will that be reformed?

Where and when will America be willing to use military force in the future?

Any “over-the-horizon” efforts to prevent the Taliban from hosting terrorist groups aren’t likely to be successful: We now have no U.S. or Afghan eyes on the ground, and the nearest U.S. bases are many hours away.

And, after the fall of Kabul, our allies in Europe, the Mideast, and Asia are asking whether we still have their backs against Russia, Iran, and China. “They are so happy in Moscow,” I was told by independent Russian journalist Yevgenia Albats from Moscow. “State propaganda media are claiming that America not only lost the war but left everyone who trusted them behind.”