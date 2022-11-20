Adventure locally: Give the gift of local experiences this holiday season

Imagine, if you will, a packed closet.

It’s filled with ugly sweaters, unopened holiday cookies and a variety of other seasonal paraphernalia that, due to lack of time, space and inclination, never got used. As the pile grows and dust accumulates, you avert your eyes in hopes that it will all just disappear. This is nobody’s fault. Most of those gifts were given with good intentions, but despite those intentions, they’re still there, waiting to be regifted or sent to the landfill.

Too often, gifts that were thoughtful eventually become clutter as priorities shift and life gets hectic. But, surprisingly, there is a solution to this holiday mess, and no, it’s not cleaning out that packed closet – though that’s probably a good way to start. Instead, it’s giving the gift of experiences; more specifically, local experiences.

Flagstaff has no shortage of activities and adventures for all ages and seasons. It’s a town that keeps giving, and today, we’re going to make a couple gift suggestions that will offer your recipient both the memories and the satisfaction of supporting local businesses. Now, this list is far from comprehensive, but we hope it helps you get started as you begin shopping for your loved ones.

ARTS

Coconino Center for the Arts

Art buffs are tough to shop for. Coffee table picture books are fun to flip through, but they don’t have that tangibility that makes art so powerful. And most pieces of physical art are valuable enough to break nearly anyone’s bank, but if you want to offer someone the opportunity to engage with and enjoy art in person, then consider purchasing a membership to the Coconino Center for the Arts (CCA).

Tucked away in the pines off of Fort Valley Road, CCA is one of northern Arizona’s premier destinations for lovers of all things art, but despite its high-brow reputation, the center offers its visitors affordable prices at all times of the year.

Their Individual Member package costs only $60 for the whole year or only $5 per month, and with it, the member receives:

Free admission to Coconino Center for the Arts galleries

Invitation to members-only receptions and events, members-only pricing to Creative Flagstaff events, concerts and workshops, including the Viola Awards

Other, secret perks announced in members-only communications

If you’d like to gift this membership to the whole family, consider the Household package which is $100 or only $8.34 per month. The benefits from the Individual membership still apply and offer:

Two adults and children in the same household free admission and other discounts to over 1,100 institutions and museums in North America through the North American Reciprocal Museum Association.

If you’d like to learn more about CCA’s membership options visit their website at ccaflagstaff.org.

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra

Accessing music nowadays is easy, but as streaming music becomes the norm the value of physical music skyrockets. That means record players, vinyls and of course, live music. But, the unfortunate reality of live music is that your favorite artists cannot be at your beck and call, which makes gifting concert tickets a challenge; however, there is a way for you to give your loved ones the opportunity to listen to the works of the greatest composers and musicians of all time. All you need is a subscription to the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra (FSO).

For 72 years, FSO has enriched the Flagstaff community with their beautiful and engaging performances, and a subscription is the most cost-effective and convenient way to experience all of the symphony concerts that excite you and your loved ones.

As a subscriber you get to choose three, four or five concerts that are all 15% off. Along with that, you will receive:

15% off add-on tickets for extra concerts outside of your package including The Nutcracker Ballet

Free and easy ticket exchanges

Free lost ticket replacement

Exclusive invitations to special events, open rehearsals and more

If you’re a renewing subscriber, you can keep your seats from last year

If you’d like to learn more about the concert packages and FSO symphonies visit their website at flagstaffsymphony.org.

Museum of Northern Arizona

There are few activities that are as rewarding as taking a trip to a museum. They are treasure troves filled with opportunities to learn more about history, different cultures, science, art and a bevy of other subjects that are bound to pique the interest of even the most staunch skeptic, but if you have a loved one who is interested in understanding the Colorado Plateau as a landmark of natural and cultural heritage, then a membership to the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) may be the best gift to give.

Founded in 1928 and located at the base of the San Francisco Peaks, MNA hosts a wide variety of collections, exhibits, educational programs, publications and research projects that foreground the connections between the people of the Colorado Plateau and the natural world through time. It’s an undeniable achievement in the world of museum studies, and surprisingly, it doesn’t cost that much to be a member.

Their entry-level package costs just $70 for the year, but with it, members get:

Free admission to both permanent and special exhibitions

A subscription to MNA’s annual member publication, Museum Notes

A digital subscription to our monthly MNA e-news

10% discount on selected items at the gift shop

Special member pricing for most MNA events, including the Heritage Festival

Invitation to members-only exhibition openings and events

There are more membership options that include more benefits as you go up in price, but regardless of the total cost, your gift will be talked about and enjoyed for years to come. If you’d like to learn more about MNA, visit their website at musnaz.org.

OUTDOORS

The Arboretum at Flagstaff

What exactly are arboretums? They’re not forests; they’re not parks; they’re not even nurseries. Rather, they act as a sort of outdoor museum of trees, shrubs and other foliage and serve people that find themselves drawn to the lives of planted creatures. One might think that arboretums might not be a worthwhile investment, but if you have a loved one that is interested in the ecology of life on the Colorado Plateau then a membership at The Arboretum at Flagstaff – affectionately known as The Arb – may make a great gift.

With every membership offered, individuals and families receive:

Free garden admission including admission to more than 330 gardens nationwide through the American Horticultural Society Reciprocal Admissions Program

A subscription to their monthly membership newsletter

Free Better Homes and Gardens magazine subscription

Early admission to their annual plant sale and early summer camp registration

10% discount on purchases in their gift shop

Discounted admission to wildflower walks and bird walks

Exclusive member discounts on concert and event tickets, plant sales and summer camps

Discounts on native plants at Warner’s Nursery

Subscription to monthly volunteer newsletter.

Two guest passes

Prices range from $45 to $500 per year, so if you’d like to learn more about The Arb and their many options, visit their website at thearb.org.

Arizona Snowbowl

When you think of Arizona or the southwest as a whole, the scorching desert heat and saguaro cacti come to mind, but as anybody who lives in Flagstaff knows, not all of Arizona plays host to that kind of weather. In fact, Flagstaff is home to what we – and most others – think is the best skiing experience in the state at the Arizona Snowbowl.

Snowbowl – as it is often referred to – is known well in this region for its good snow, long runs and a wide variety of terrain, making it the perfect gift for any loved one who loves the outdoors and likes to cool down every once in a while.

They have six pass options that you can gift, and some of them are even free!

POWER PASS - Unlimited access to Snowbowl and eight other Power Pass mountains. Prices vary based on age.

12 DAY POWER PASS - 12 restricted days to use between Snowbowl or Purgatory and unlimited access to seven other Power Pass mountains. Prices vary based on age.

4 DAY POWER PASS - 4 restricted days to use between Snowbowl, Purgatory, Brian Head, Spider Mountain and restricted access to Nordic Valley and Willamette Pass. Unlimited access to Sipapu, Pajarito and Hesperus. Prices vary based on age.

MY WEEKDAY PASS - Weekday access to Arizona Snowbowl. Your choice of one to five weekdays to ski the entire season. Prices vary based on how many days you ski.

FREE POWER KIDS PASS - Unlimited access for children 12 and younger to Snowbowl and eight other Power Pass mountains for free. No strings attached, no purchase necessary.

FREE SUPER SENIOR PASS - Unlimited access for those 75+ to Snowbowl and eight other Power Pass mountains for free.

Visit Snowbowl’s website to learn more about these passes at snowbowl.ski.

Flag Extreme

Flagstaff is a place that is filled with adventure. Everywhere you go, there are opportunities to do something exciting, but for some people, the experience of the natural world doesn’t give them what they need. Sometimes, these folks need an experience with a little juice, so consider giving them a gift certificate to Flag Extreme.

Flag Extreme offers visitors the chance to run and zip through the trees as a part of their exciting adventure course challenges at all times of the year. Some of their options are:

Adventure Course - $58 per guest + taxes and fees

Adventure Zip Lines - $58 per guest + taxes and fees

Kid’s Course (Ages 7-11) - $29 per guest + taxes and fees

Flag Extreme also offers discounts for active military, college students and senior citizens, so if you’d like to learn more about their gift certificate options, visit their website at flagstaffextreme.com.

PERSONAL CARE

Flagstaff Athletic Club

As the year begins to wind down, it’s easy to start thinking about the next one, and if you’re anything like us, making sure that it tops the year before is always a priority. Now, every person has different resolutions, but a fairly common reflex is to want to improve yourself in every way; mentally, emotionally and of course, physically, making a membership to the Flagstaff Athletic Club (FAC) a perfect gift for just about anybody.

FAC has locations on both the east and west side of town, and they offer a whole range of membership opportunities including:

Access to both FAC East and FAC West locations

Top of the line equipment in their cardio and weight rooms

Many different types of group fitness classes per week

Complimentary fitness assessments and equipment orientations with their fitness professionals

Saunas, steam rooms and jacuzzis in the men’s and women’s locker rooms

Tanning, kids club, swim lessons, towels, three swimming pools and more

They have a variety of membership categories, so if you’re curious about their options check out their website at flagstaffathleticclub.com.

Massage Envy

Massages are an unbeatable experience. If you’ve had a good one, you know what we’re talking about, but if you haven’t, whether it be due to nervousness or skepticism, we highly encourage you to give it a try or at least, gift one to someone you love. You’ll both thank us.

We recommend considering Massage Envy, which offers both comfortable and thorough massages, stretches and facials to anyone that walks through the door. They even have a membership that includes:

Monthly wellness sessions which accrue if you don’t use them

Discounted member rates on specific treatments

Access to over 1,000 Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide

And, if you decide to get a membership for yourself, you can participate in their refer-a-friend program and earn free sessions. If you would like to learn more about their membership program and prices, visit their website at massageenvy.com.

New Roots

We know we already offered a fitness recommendation a little earlier with FAC, but sometimes people are looking for a little more guidance as they begin their journey to being their better self. So, if a less corporatized, results-driven community is more of what you or your loved ones are looking for, then New Roots Fitness Company is the place for you.

At New Roots, helping people is the mission, and luckily, they have a lot of membership options that are tailored to fit each individual's fitness goals. These are:

24/7 Open Gym - $75 a month

Strength and Conditioning Classes - Starting at $140 a month

GPP+ (General Physical Preparedness Plus) - $165 a month

Customized & Online Coaching - Prices vary

The cost may seem a bit pricey at first, but the value that you receive as you invest more of your time and energy into the community makes it all worth it. If you would like to learn more about New Roots and their options, visit their website at newrootsfitco.com.