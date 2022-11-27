Addiction and the Teen Brain

The problem with our response to drugs and alcohol isn’t just that it mimics how we respond to everyday activities like running or enjoying ice cream.

Abusers also find that addiction requires more and more to achieve the same highs, putting them on a very dangerous path.

THE SCIENCE

The brain’s reward system reinforces various behaviors that we need to survive, like eating. When you have a good meal, a chemical called dopamine is released which provides you with a jolt of satisfaction. In this way, we are subtly encouraged to eat again. The problem is, the brain works exactly the same way with drugs — except the stakes are much higher. If you eat too much, other negative health outcomes may arise; drug use is the same way, except that an overdose can kill someone at any time. At the same time, your brain’s circuits are constantly adapting to new stimuli, and they eventually become less sensitive to things like dopamine. As a tolerance to drugs and alcohol increases, more and more is required to generate those initial feelings. Breaking this cycle is critical to overcoming addiction.

PERSONAL IMPACTS

Those who suffer from anxiety or depression are more prone to addiction, according to the National Institute for Drug Abuse. Often, they get involved with these substances as a form of self medicating. Unfortunately, drug use can make mental health issues far worse. Some people are genetically predisposed to addiction, the institute notes. At the same time, familial drug use puts children in an adverse situation that can impact their emotional growth. Kids who live with addicted parents or older relatives can be more prone to developing a drug problem later.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

If you are battling addiction, or recognize a hereditary problem with substance abuse, discuss it with your doctor, a counselor or a support group. Emerging from addiction will take time, but more than that, you’ll need to develop a group of advocates, friends and family to help you remain on the right path. Learn to recognize your own triggers, whether it’s certain situations or people, stress or specific memories — and work to avoid them. Lean on professional health-care providers whose vast experience can help shape your journey toward healing.