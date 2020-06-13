Across the pond: British telephone booths transformed into libraries encourage literacy

What defines a space? Is it the four walls that surround it? The ground upon which it has been built? The people that congregate within it, forming their own space through stories and conversations? In the case of two bright red British telephone booths in the Flagstaff neighborhood known as NoHo (north of the hospital), the answer is all of the above.
The two glossy red staples from across the pond stand like two gatekeepers, cherry red and gleaming, in front of local photographer Jake Bacon’s North Rim Drive home. They are tiny libraries, one for adults and one for children and teens. Their purpose, he explained, is to make books accessible to Flagstaffians and passersby, young and old.
Tiny libraries have been multiplying worldwide the past decade or so, with 100,000 officially listed with the Little Free Library project, according to the organization. Millions of books are exchanged in them each year.
“The whole idea is getting the community involved, and for me community is everything,” Bacon said. “So it’s not just, ‘This is Jake Bacon’s project,’ it’s how I can bring the community together and get them excited about a project, that, yes, I shepherded along, but most of the books in here are donated.”
Getting the project to what it could be was no proverbial walk in the park, though. The idea had been percolating for almost 25 years, with Bacon enduring several failed attempts to obtain authentic British telephone booths over the course of those two-plus decades. As symbolic as Britain’s black taxi cabs and double decker buses, he would settle for nothing but the real thing. And then, in 2018, his dream began to take shape. Not only did he find one booth for sale—which had been rusting under an old willow tree in South Carolina for almost 30 years—that number soon became two, with a second one appearing in rural Pennsylvania, where its owner had flown it in from a junk yard in the north of England.
“I called the guy in South Carolina and said, ‘Look, you’ve got it listed for $5,000. I will buy it from you, but I really think it’s worth $1,000.’ Finally he said $1,500, so then I called the guy in Pennsylvania, and he was like, ‘I think it’s a great project. I will charge you what the other guy charged you.’ It’s all about having that conversation with people,” Bacon said.
Thus he and daughter Charlie (Spelling)—11 years old at the time—embarked on their cross-country pilgrimage.
“I was serious enough about this project and stupid enough that I was ready to strap a car hauler to the back of my truck and drive a 5,000-mile round trip and send half the money in advance. I managed to convince people that I was crazy enough that I would do it,” Bacon said, referring to a GoFundMe titled Tommy Needs a Kidney Jake Wants a Phone Booth, to which Flagstaff locals contributed in swaths.
“The community put their money into this when they could have put it into lots of more worthy causes,” he said. ”They believed in what it could be.”
After a precarious nine days on the road with only minor hiccups behind him, Bacon then began the restoration of the booths. Traditional British telephone booths are made of cast iron, making them susceptible to shattering from even the smallest of bumps in the road, and their panels are made of glass—though almost all the glass was broken years ago in the ones Bacon bought. Over the course of about eight months, Bacon and a handful of experts sandblasted the booths, scoured for replacement parts, painted them, replaced the glass panels and fitted them with inner shelves for the books. The backs of the two booths, facing Bacon’s house, are covered by the entirety of one of Rudyard Kipling’s most famous poems, “If,” in which the English journalist, novelist and poet encourages readers to live a balanced life.
Throughout the process, Bacon said he had doubts the project would be completed as he had dreamed of for so long, as he took one step back for every two steps forward.
“This is such a huge project and there are so many other things that I maybe could or should be doing,” Bacon recalled thinking, “but I was so invested in seeing the finished product.”
This was not only because of his goal—“Not to just have it be a tiny library, but a stand-alone literacy project where people could have an experience based upon getting a book”—but because of Bacon’s own personal connection to British telephone booths and the country from which they hail.
Bacon’s father was an Air Force officer and Bacon grew up between Australia and England. When he was just three months old, his father died, so Bacon and his newly widowed young mother moved back to England from Australia to be with family. Bacon ended up completing most of his schooling in England.
“It means the world to me to have [the phone booths],” he said. “Now I’m more American than I am British. I’ve been here 30 years, so when I go back to England it’s very familiar, but I don’t really know how things work anymore. It’s nice to have a piece of home here, though Flagstaff is home, too.”
Jake Bacon’s phone booths, located on North Rim Drive, are currently being sanitized daily to keep visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
