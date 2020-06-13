Across the pond: British telephone booths transformed into libraries encourage literacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

What defines a space? Is it the four walls that surround it? The ground upon which it has been built? The people that congregate within it, forming their own space through stories and conversations? In the case of two bright red British telephone booths in the Flagstaff neighborhood known as NoHo (north of the hospital), the answer is all of the above.

The two glossy red staples from across the pond stand like two gatekeepers, cherry red and gleaming, in front of local photographer Jake Bacon’s North Rim Drive home. They are tiny libraries, one for adults and one for children and teens. Their purpose, he explained, is to make books accessible to Flagstaffians and passersby, young and old.

Tiny libraries have been multiplying worldwide the past decade or so, with 100,000 officially listed with the Little Free Library project, according to the organization. Millions of books are exchanged in them each year.

“The whole idea is getting the community involved, and for me community is everything,” Bacon said. “So it’s not just, ‘This is Jake Bacon’s project,’ it’s how I can bring the community together and get them excited about a project, that, yes, I shepherded along, but most of the books in here are donated.”