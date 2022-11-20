ABOUT TOWN | WINTER 2022 MLM

Winter: Favorites of the season from the area's abundant offerings in art and entertainment.

NOV. 25–DEC.18

KRINGLE GOES TO COURT

Theatrikos Theatre Company | 11 W Cherry Ave

To ring in the holiday season this year, Theatrikos Theatre Company will be staging an adaptation of the classic Christmas movie Miracle on 34th Street. For those that don’t know, Miracle on 34th Street is about an old man that claims that he is, in fact, the one and only Santa Claus, but after he befriends a young girl and takes a gig as the Macy’s Santa, those who do not believe try to get him committed and take him to court. This admittedly absurd tale is a stone-cold Christmas classic and is so much fun for the whole family, so make sure to buy your tickets early. Flagstaff’s Christmas plays are always a huge hit. Miracle on 34th Street will be playing at the Doris Harper-White Playhouse and tickets are on sale now from $20–26.

DEC. 10

LIGHT IT UP

Historic Downtown Flagstaff

Each year, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and Vora Financial come together to present a beautiful display of lights during Flagstaff’s Parade of Lights. With almost 100 entries lighting up Historic Downtown Flagstaff, you won't want to miss out on the fun and festivities that have become a holiday tradition in Flagstaff. The parade starts at Beaver and Elm and weaves from Beaver to Aspen, Aspen to San Francisco and San Francisco back to Elm. The light show begins promptly at 6 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m., but make sure to get there early. Parking spots fill up quickly.

DEC. 31

LET’S TRY THIS AGAIN

Weatherford Hotel | 23 N Leroux St

Last year, the Great Pinecone Drop was canceled due to the rising threat of omicron, but this year, the pinecone is back – for real. More than two decades ago, the event began as a way to ring in the new millennium and honor the Weatherford Hotel’s 100-year anniversary, but since then, it has become a New Year’s Eve tradition that brings together thousands of Flagstaffians to celebrate the old year and welcome the new one. It’s a free event for all those who want to attend, but if you’re interested in a fancier celebration, the Weatherford offers VIP tickets to the show on their balcony and a delicious dinner. What more could you want?

NOV. 12–JAN. 21

MENDING THE FABRIC

Coconino Center for the Arts | 2300 N Fort Valley Rd

Coconino Center for the Arts and Creative Flagstaff are no strangers to elevating art with a purpose, but in their upcoming exhibit “25 Million Stitches: One Stitch, One Refugee”, they are taking it up a notch. The project amasses 25 million stitches—portraying the number of refugees displaced from their homelands across the world—on 14 foot-long muslin embroidered flags filling 4,000 square feet of exhibition space at CCA. The project was launched by artist Jennifer Kim Sohn as a global, participatory art project to address the vast crisis of worldwide displacement. This is a major exhibition with a robust schedule of humanities programming, including chorale performances, youth workshops and academic presentations. Don’t miss out on your chance to see this impactful peace of art.