ABOUT TOWN | WINTER 2020 MLM

Shoppers bundled for the weather will be able to visit the Museum of Northern Arizona campus and stroll from shop to shop in the wintery fresh air during an outdoor and distanced Winter Market featuring Native artists. Attendees can meet the artists and find unique jewelry, baskets, pottery, weavings and other handcrafted items. Not only is this a great opportunity to find the perfect holiday gift, it is also an important opportunity to support local Native artists whose income has been impacted by the pandemic. Learn more about some of the artists to be featured in the cover story, beginning on page 8. www.musnaz.org