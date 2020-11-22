ABOUT TOWN | WINTER 2020 MLM

DEC. 3-6 & DEC. 10-13
WINTER MARKET
Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Shoppers bundled for the weather will be able to visit the Museum of Northern Arizona campus and stroll from shop to shop in the wintery fresh air during an outdoor and distanced Winter Market featuring Native artists. Attendees can meet the artists and find unique jewelry, baskets, pottery, weavings and other handcrafted items. Not only is this a great opportunity to find the perfect holiday gift, it is also an important opportunity to support local Native artists whose income has been impacted by the pandemic. Learn more about some of the artists to be featured in the cover story, beginning on page 8. www.musnaz.org
DEC. 18-31
NUTCRACKER BALLET
Virtual event
An American holiday tradition since the 1960s, performances of “The Nutcracker” are a go-to for many dance companies and orchestras. This year, the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra will present “The Nutcracker” ballet in the virtual realm. Dancers from Northern Arizona Community Music and Dance Academy, led by Andrew Needhammer, accompany the beloved music of Peter Tchaikovsky and bring life to this classic winter tale. Purchase of a $25 ticket will grant access to the filmed performance for 72 hours. Visit www.flagstaffsymphony.org for more information.
ONGOING
PARCHED: THE ART OF WATER IN THE SOUTHWEST
Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road
Water is a precious resource necessary for all life, yet access is not equal. In preparation for the Flagstaff Arts Council’s ongoing exhibit “Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest,” nine artists from across Arizona attended a number of workshops and field trips to discuss water from environmental, cultural and climate perspectives before taking what they experienced and turning it into something that conveys the urgency presented by climate change. Reservations are required for admission to the free exhibit, which will remain on display until Jan 9, 2021. www.flagartscouncil.org
ONGOING
VIP EXPERIENCE, PLUS VIRTUAL EVENTS
Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road
With the days getting shorter and shorter leading up to the winter solstice, these long nights present a great opportunity for stargazing and Lowell Observatory is offering private VIP access as part of its phased reopening plan. Groups of up to 10 cohabitating or cotraveling guests can reserve 75- and 90-minute stargazing experiences during which experts share stories of how stars formed and show the best of what the night sky has to offer. www.lowell.edu
