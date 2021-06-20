ABOUT TOWN | SUMMER 2021 MLM

JUNE 20
PICKIN' AT THE ZOO
Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66
A Flagstaff tradition for almost two decades, this year’s Flagstaff Folk Festival is presented by Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music in partnership with the historic Museum Club. More than 70 acts on two stages will be featured at the new venue from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., showcasing the best in folk and acoustic music in Arizona and beyond. $5 suggested donation. www.flagfolkfest.org.
THROUGH JULY 10
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road
The 10x10 Exhibition & Sale marks the return of in-person arts programming from the Flagstaff Arts Council. Original, affordable works donated by more than 100 Arizona-based artists will be on display in the Coconino Center for the Arts main gallery and sales will take place online at www.ccaflagstaff.org. All proceeds from the exhibition to benefit future programming at the center.
JULY 2-25
ON ART AND IDENTITY
Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road
Celebrate the beauty and richness of the Indigenous people of the Colorado Plateau this summer with a new combined heritage festival hosted by the Museum of Northern Arizona. Held over the course of four weekends, Friday-Sunday, the Colorado Plateau Heritage Festival and Native Art Market will feature traditional and contemporary art for sale, and events on the history, artistry, identity and challenges of Indigenous communities. Reserve timed tickets at www.musnaz.org.
THROUGH JULY 31
FROM THE HEART
The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B
Fine art and portrait photographer Margeaux Bestard presents “Time with Spring in Casita Azul,” a collection of photographs on the power of love and time, how it keeps a hold on life. Visit the exhibit in person or online; 10% of sales will go to Grand Canyon Youth. www.theheartbox.space.
JULY 24-AUG. 1
LIFE’S A GARDEN
The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road
Theatrikos Theatre Company will be reopening for the 2021 season with outdoor performances of Karen Zacarías’ “Native Gardens.” The one-act comedy promises plenty of laughs as new neighbors butt heads while tending to their vastly different gardens. Matinee performances will be held 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with a cast talkback Aug. 1. Tickets at www.theatrikos.com, or (928) 774-1662.