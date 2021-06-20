 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ABOUT TOWN | SUMMER 2021 MLM
0 comments

ABOUT TOWN | SUMMER 2021 MLM

  • 0

JUNE 20

PICKIN' AT THE ZOO

Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66

A Flagstaff tradition for almost two decades, this year’s Flagstaff Folk Festival is presented by Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music in partnership with the historic Museum Club. More than 70 acts on two stages will be featured at the new venue from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., showcasing the best in folk and acoustic music in Arizona and beyond. $5 suggested donation. www.flagfolkfest.org.

THROUGH JULY 10

SMALL BUT MIGHTY

Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road

The 10x10 Exhibition & Sale marks the return of in-person arts programming from the Flagstaff Arts Council. Original, affordable works donated by more than 100 Arizona-based artists will be on display in the Coconino Center for the Arts main gallery and sales will take place online at www.ccaflagstaff.org. All proceeds from the exhibition to benefit future programming at the center.

JULY 2-25

ON ART AND IDENTITY

Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road

Celebrate the beauty and richness of the Indigenous people of the Colorado Plateau this summer with a new combined heritage festival hosted by the Museum of Northern Arizona. Held over the course of four weekends, Friday-Sunday, the Colorado Plateau Heritage Festival and Native Art Market will feature traditional and contemporary art for sale, and events on the history, artistry, identity and challenges of Indigenous communities. Reserve timed tickets at www.musnaz.org.

THROUGH JULY 31

FROM THE HEART

The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B

Fine art and portrait photographer Margeaux Bestard presents “Time with Spring in Casita Azul,” a collection of photographs on the power of love and time, how it keeps a hold on life. Visit the exhibit in person or online; 10% of sales will go to Grand Canyon Youth. www.theheartbox.space.

JULY 24-AUG. 1

LIFE’S A GARDEN

The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road

Theatrikos Theatre Company will be reopening for the 2021 season with outdoor performances of Karen Zacarías’ “Native Gardens.” The one-act comedy promises plenty of laughs as new neighbors butt heads while tending to their vastly different gardens. Matinee performances will be held 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with a cast talkback Aug. 1. Tickets at www.theatrikos.com, or (928) 774-1662.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 Viola Award winners announced
Local

2021 Viola Award winners announced

  • Updated

The 13th annual Viola Awards were hosted Friday at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill. Tickets were limited due to health and safety protocols.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)