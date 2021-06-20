ABOUT TOWN | SUMMER 2021 MLM

Celebrate the beauty and richness of the Indigenous people of the Colorado Plateau this summer with a new combined heritage festival hosted by the Museum of Northern Arizona. Held over the course of four weekends, Friday-Sunday, the Colorado Plateau Heritage Festival and Native Art Market will feature traditional and contemporary art for sale, and events on the history, artistry, identity and challenges of Indigenous communities. Reserve timed tickets at www.musnaz.org.

THROUGH JULY 31

FROM THE HEART

The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B

Fine art and portrait photographer Margeaux Bestard presents “Time with Spring in Casita Azul,” a collection of photographs on the power of love and time, how it keeps a hold on life. Visit the exhibit in person or online; 10% of sales will go to Grand Canyon Youth. www.theheartbox.space.

JULY 24-AUG. 1

LIFE’S A GARDEN

The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road

Theatrikos Theatre Company will be reopening for the 2021 season with outdoor performances of Karen Zacarías’ “Native Gardens.” The one-act comedy promises plenty of laughs as new neighbors butt heads while tending to their vastly different gardens. Matinee performances will be held 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with a cast talkback Aug. 1. Tickets at www.theatrikos.com, or (928) 774-1662.

