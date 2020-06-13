ABOUT TOWN | SUMMER 2020 MLM

JUNE 20

While Flagstaff Pride canceled its annual festival, the spirit of the event continues with Flagstaff Pride LIVE! Broadcast from the historic Orpheum Theater stage, and in partnership with the Orpheum and Virtual Arizona Pride, drag queen Mya McKenzie will present a variety of local talent for viewers of all ages to enjoy beginning at 3 p.m. Flagstaff became the first city in Arizona to raise the rainbow flag for the whole month of June in celebration of Pride Month last year, and the tradition continues. As the organization states on its Facebook page, “Pride this year may have different colors but we are still loud and proud!” Free.