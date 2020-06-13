ABOUT TOWN | SUMMER 2020 MLM

JUNE 20
LOUD AND PROUD
Online at www.OrpheumFlagstaff.com
While Flagstaff Pride canceled its annual festival, the spirit of the event continues with Flagstaff Pride LIVE! Broadcast from the historic Orpheum Theater stage, and in partnership with the Orpheum and Virtual Arizona Pride, drag queen Mya McKenzie will present a variety of local talent for viewers of all ages to enjoy beginning at 3 p.m. Flagstaff became the first city in Arizona to raise the rainbow flag for the whole month of June in celebration of Pride Month last year, and the tradition continues. As the organization states on its Facebook page, “Pride this year may have different colors but we are still loud and proud!” Free.
JUNE 25 & JULY 30
IN THE OPEN AIR
The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road
Take advantage of the high desert’s breathtaking scenery while flexing those creative muscles by enrolling in the Arboretum at Flagstaff’s Plein Air Painting in the Pines art class. Local artist Debbie Mechigian will guide participants in identifying a subject, sketching out a composition and mixing colors. To adhere with health precautions, class sizes will be limited, with registration required 24 hours in advance, and masks must be worn during class. $30-35. Visit www.thearb.org to learn about more events like weekly yoga classes and wildflower walks in June, as well as the annual plant sale July 18.
ONGOING
FROM THE HEART
The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite #1B
In a recent video posted on The HeArt Box’s website, founding artist Jill Sans explained what the gallery means to her: “The HeArt Box is a place for me to gather, to share, to tell stories and connect with others, to show the bigger world what Flagstaff art is all about.” Sans opened the space in 2018, welcoming in different guest artists to feature on the east wall each month. After taking a hiatus to ensure the safety of the community as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Flagstaff, the gallery has reopened for appointments from 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Mask-wearing visitors can browse art during their 45-minute time slot, or place orders for delivery and curbside pick-up. www.theheartbox.space.
ONGOING
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
Online at www.nau.edu/SummerSeminarSeries
Hear from the talented and diverse faculty of Northern Arizona University, as well as visiting scholars and experts in the community, during the annual Summer Seminar Series, presented by the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. While lectures will explore a range of topics such as “The Search for Water on Mars” and “The Role of Intellectual Humility in Political Hostility,” many will also focus on the COVID-19 pandemic from a variety of political and economic perspectives. The series will be held Thursdays via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. through Aug. 13, with time for a Q&A session after each presentation. Free and open to the public.
ONGOING
AT THE DRIVE-IN
Parking lot on the corner of Leroux Street and Cherry Avenue
Coming soon, to a parking lot near you, Movies on the Square: Drive-in Style. That’s right, the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance’s summertime staple will continue to provide families with entertainment each Saturday night through June with an extra dose of nostalgia. Admission will be limited, with the parking lot opening at 7 p.m. and the movie starting at sunset. June screenings include Incredibles 2 (June 20) and Princess Bride (June 27). Snacks and boxed dinners will be available for purchase from local businesses. Visit www.downtownflagstaff.org/events/movies-on-the-square for more information. Free.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!