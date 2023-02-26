Spring: Favorites of the season from the area's abundant offerings in art and entertainment.

MAR. 11

A ONE-WOMAN SHOW

La Posada Hotel | 303 E 2nd St., Winslow, AZ

Hannah Fontes is playing herself in this one-night-only cabaret fundraiser for the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 season. Fontes, who is a long-time actor and the festival’s Marketing Director, wrote the dialogue and composed the music in this stunning showcase of creative self-expression. Titled “I Am Playing Me,” the performance highlights the growing pains of life as a young woman in 2023 as she comes face-to-face with loss and embraces love. The show will be held at the historic La Posada Hotel in Winslow, AZ and have a cocktail and appetizer hour before the event which will allow guests the chance to get to know the Flag Shakes team. Learn more about the performance on their website at flagshakes.org.

MAR. 23

AN EVENING WITH AN ICON

Coconino Center for the Arts | 2300 N Fort Valley Rd.

In the abundance of musical talent in Flagstaff, Don Flemons stands out. Raised in Phoenix, educated at Northern Arizona University and brought up by a family with deep roots in the southwestern civil rights movements, Flemons’ experience is one that pulls its riches from a distinctly American well; one that gets to the heart of Black music and its influence on contemporary country and folk. He is a uniquely talented artist with a fresh yet familiar sound, and members of the Flagstaff community will be able to see him perform at the Coconino Center for the Arts on March 23. If you’d like to see him perform, visit the Center’s website at coconinoarts.com to buy tickets.

APR. 13–16

FILM IN THE PINES

Orpheum Theater | 15 W Aspen Ave.

For 21 years, the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival has provided members of the Flagstaff community a place where they can learn and be inspired by the work of filmmakers from all across the region. As a mostly volunteer-run effort, any profits from the event are reinvested into future festivals or donated to a non-profit agency doing work in our community and beyond. The window to submit projects is now closed, and official selections are to be announced on March 1. To stay up to date on festival selections and ticket prices, bookmark their website at flagstaffmountainfilms.org.

LATE MAY

THE FIRST OF MANY

Later this year, Creative Flagstaff is launching a brand new, innovative festival experience with ARTx. Touted as a local SXSW (South by Southwest) or a cross between TEDx and Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence, the ARTx Festival’s goal is to provide artists and creative minds, “a regional and national platform.” For three years, the minds at Creative Flagstaff have brainstormed ideas on how to create a new and unique opportunity for the community to engage with local art in an immersive and interactive way, and now, they’re bringing their vision to life. ARTx is working on building its own website independent from Creative Flagstaff’s, but if you would like to read more about this innovative project, check out creativeflagstaff.org/programs/artx/.