ABOUT TOWN | SPRING 2021 MLM
ABOUT TOWN | SPRING 2021 MLM

FEB. 12-MARCH 27

INTO THE LIGHT

The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St.

Flagstaff artists Shonto Begay, Jill Sans, Jacques Cazaubon Seronde, Jihan Gearon and Jerrel Singer are featured in The HeArt Box's Dawn | a reflective exhibition. Showcasing the rawness of creation, each of the artists interpret the shift from darkness to light. Preview photo is of gallery owner Sans in the midst of the creative process. Virtual opening Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. www.theheartbox.space

FEB. 12

PLAY ON

Online at www.flagshakes.org

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night waxes poetic on finding love and overcoming adversity. Add in a case of mistaken identity and bright yellow socks, and the famous comedy comes to life. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s film version of the play features eight actors from across the country under the direction of Jim Warren, founding artistic director of the American Shakespeare Center. Tickets and more information at www.flagshakes.org

MAY 1

IN BLOOM

The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road

The Arboretum at Flagstaff reopens after a winter hiatus May 1. Sign up for a membership starting at $40 to receive discounts and perks, support The Arb’s research center, educational and public programs, and gain free entry to explore the gardens and special features like the Botanical Blacksmiths installation. www.thearb.org

ONGOING

RESTORING BALANCE

Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The murals that make up MNA’s ongoing exhibit Journey to Balance: Migration and healing in three Hopi murals were created by the late Michael Kabotie and Delbridge Honanie during their artist residency in 2001. The images explore the human journey through periods of chaos and discord to wholeness and balance. Purchase tickets ($12, free for members and children 9 and under) and reserve a time to visit at www.musnaz.org.

ONGOING

UNLEASHING CREATIVITY

Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road

Tap into your creativity by attending a class or workshop hosted by the Sedona Arts Center. In-person classes like ceramics for beginners as well as virtual workshops covering topics like iPhone photography and abstract art are available for artists of all ages and skill levels. www.sedonaartscenter.org

