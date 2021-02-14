ABOUT TOWN | SPRING 2021 MLM

FEB. 12-MARCH 27
INTO THE LIGHT
The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St.
Flagstaff artists Shonto Begay, Jill Sans, Jacques Cazaubon Seronde, Jihan Gearon and Jerrel Singer are featured in The HeArt Box's Dawn | a reflective exhibition. Showcasing the rawness of creation, each of the artists interpret the shift from darkness to light. Preview photo is of gallery owner Sans in the midst of the creative process. Virtual opening Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. www.theheartbox.space
FEB. 12
PLAY ON
Online at www.flagshakes.org
Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night waxes poetic on finding love and overcoming adversity. Add in a case of mistaken identity and bright yellow socks, and the famous comedy comes to life. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s film version of the play features eight actors from across the country under the direction of Jim Warren, founding artistic director of the American Shakespeare Center. Tickets and more information at www.flagshakes.org
MAY 1
IN BLOOM
The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road
The Arboretum at Flagstaff reopens after a winter hiatus May 1. Sign up for a membership starting at $40 to receive discounts and perks, support The Arb’s research center, educational and public programs, and gain free entry to explore the gardens and special features like the Botanical Blacksmiths installation. www.thearb.org
ONGOING
RESTORING BALANCE
Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The murals that make up MNA’s ongoing exhibit Journey to Balance: Migration and healing in three Hopi murals were created by the late Michael Kabotie and Delbridge Honanie during their artist residency in 2001. The images explore the human journey through periods of chaos and discord to wholeness and balance. Purchase tickets ($12, free for members and children 9 and under) and reserve a time to visit at www.musnaz.org.
ONGOING
UNLEASHING CREATIVITY
Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road
Tap into your creativity by attending a class or workshop hosted by the Sedona Arts Center. In-person classes like ceramics for beginners as well as virtual workshops covering topics like iPhone photography and abstract art are available for artists of all ages and skill levels. www.sedonaartscenter.org