ABOUT TOWN | FALL 2022 MLM

SEP. 23 - OCT. 2

THE FESTIVAL OF SCIENCE

Varying locations

This 10-day celebration showcases the outstanding science and research that is conducted year round in our backyard with a large collection of events from lectures on climate change to art workshops for kids, and this year, the Flagstaff Festival of Science is kicking off their festivities with a keynote presentation by world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass in Ardrey Auditorium on September 23 at 7 p.m. So, if you want to go to the keynote speech or any other event going on in town, visit the Festival of Science’s website at scifest.org to browse and reserve tickets for the many activities going on during this 10-day period.

OCT. 1

OKTOBERFEST

Wheeler Park, 212 W Aspen Ave.

Grab your lederhosen and your foamy pint of beer because Flagstaff’s annual Oktoberfest is back and ready to kick off the autumn season with a boozy bang. Attendees will be able to enjoy the best that Munich has to offer with loads of brat eating, stein holding and polka music, so lace up your dirndl because this year’s fest is going to be lots of fun. Tickets can be purchased at flagstaffoktoberfest.com. It costs $7 for general admission adults, $5 for teens between 13 and 17 and it’s FREE for kids 12 and under. All sales are final. No refunds.

OCT. 7 - 16

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

In their second to last production of the summer season, the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will be bringing to life a tale of love, mistaken identity and… the Wild West? That’s right! In this unique and delightful adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” Flag Shakes will be teleporting audiences from ancient Greece to another–perhaps dustier–land of myth and fantasy: the American West. You’re not going to want to miss this hilarious production, so make sure to grab your tickets now at flagshakes.org. Tickets start at $15 and go up to $28.

OCT. 29 - 30

CELEBRACIONES DE LA GENTE

The Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Ft. Valley Rd.

Dia de los Muertos–also known as the Day of the Dead–is often conflated with and commodified by the American Halloween experience, but every year, the Museum of Northern Arizona attempts to celebrate and honor this sacred Mexican tradition with music, Folklorico dancing, colorful and elaborate ofrendas, insightful heritage programs and Day of the Dead inspired crafts for the kids. Rooted in community, this weekend-long event is presented in partnership with Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the family stories, history, traditions and talents of Hispanic Arizonans as a tool for cultural transmission. Visit musnaz.org for more information.