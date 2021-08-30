ABOUT TOWN | FALL 2021 MLM

Favorites of the season from the area's art and entertainment offerings.
Ongoing
WATERSHED
Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Viola Award-winning artist Bryan David Griffith is back with a new exhibition, "Watershed." "Watershed" explores the impact of development and climate change on Flagstaff’s land and water. Designed specifically for the Coconino Center for the Arts, Griffith gathered seasonal plants, dyes, pigments and wood from lands at the edge of Flagstaff’s growth boundary and incorporated them into a series of earthy, ethereal works that combine experimental painting, primitive photography and sculpture. "Watershed" is on display through Nov. 13. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit ccaflagstaff.org for more information.
Oct. 2
OKTOBERFEST
Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave.
Deutschland returns to downtown Flagstaff for one weekend only with the annual Oktoberfest. Kick off the autumn season with a day of beer, brats and some good ol’ Bavarian polka. Lace up your dirndl and throw on those lederhosen for the brat eating contest, yodel off and beer stein holding competitions. For the children, there will be root beer floats, bounce houses and arts and crafts. Tickets can be 'purchased online at flagstaffoktoberfest.com for $5 and $7 at the gate. Prost!
OCT. 9
WINDOW SHAKESPEARE
Pioneer Museum, 2340 N Fort Valley Rd.
For one night only, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will present present Window Shakespeare. Patrons will take an autumn walking tour through the grounds of the historic Pioneer Museum to view curated Shakespeare vignettes featuring local professional Arizona actos alongside music by a Shakespeare minstrel. The vignettes highlight some of the most famous scenes from the Bard's work, including Much Ado About Nothing, Julius Cesar and The Comedy of Errors. Tickets range from $10-$25. For more information and to get tickets, visit flagshakes.org/.
OCT. 23-24
DAY OF THE DEAD
Museum of Northen Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead is an ancient holiday celebrating the memories of ancestors. Traditionally, it's considered the day the souls of the departed return to visit the living. The Museum of Northern Arizona marks this day each year with a lively two-day event known as Celebraciones de la Gente. The historic courtyard is lined with ofrendas, each telling the story of a Flagstaff Hispanic pioneer family and sweetly-scented flowers line the site, guiding the departed back. This year, the traditional event takes on a special meaning in light fo the COVID-19 pandemic. Nuestras Raices will ccreate a community ofrenda and give visitors a chance to commemorate their own loved ones that have passed with photos or mementos. Plus, there will be mariachi music and dancing, alongside traditional treats. Vist musnaz.org for more information.