ABOUT TOWN | FALL 2021 MLM

OCT. 23-24

DAY OF THE DEAD

Museum of Northen Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead is an ancient holiday celebrating the memories of ancestors. Traditionally, it's considered the day the souls of the departed return to visit the living. The Museum of Northern Arizona marks this day each year with a lively two-day event known as Celebraciones de la Gente. The historic courtyard is lined with ofrendas, each telling the story of a Flagstaff Hispanic pioneer family and sweetly-scented flowers line the site, guiding the departed back. This year, the traditional event takes on a special meaning in light fo the COVID-19 pandemic. Nuestras Raices will ccreate a community ofrenda and give visitors a chance to commemorate their own loved ones that have passed with photos or mementos. Plus, there will be mariachi music and dancing, alongside traditional treats. Vist musnaz.org for more information.