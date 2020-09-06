ABOUT TOWN | FALL 2020 MLM

SEPT. 12, 6 P.M.
AT THE DRIVE-IN, PART II
Coconino Center for the Arts parking lot, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road
Take last issue’s drive-in movie series from the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance, but make it Shakespeare. For one night only, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will present its virtual gaming adaptation of the Bard’s classic comedy As You Like It. Directed by James Cougar Canfield and filmed by actors nationwide, the play is full of mistaken identities, battles and even a lion. Northern Arizona is represented by Becki Zaritsky, who plays Rosalind, and musician Sean Golightly, who composed a video game score to accompany the action. The evening will also include live music by local powerhouses F-Town Sound. Tickets range from $25-$105, which includes a selection of themed chocolate truffles from Elicit Chocolates. Or, visit www.flagshakes.org to register for access to the digital stream, available from Sept. 11-27.
SEPT. 24
UPON BOTH YOUR HOUSES
The comfort of your own home
Professors from Northern Arizona University’s College of Arts and Letters have organized a virtual book club featuring Albert Camus' The Plague throughout the fall semester. Camus' novel considers how the inhabitants of Oran, a bustling, commerce-driven, colonial city in the heart of the North African Mediterranean, slowly come to terms with the meaning of life in the midst of a plague. The novel is widely seen as an allegory about human resistance and choice within the context of forces that curtail human freedom. Camus was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1957, 10 years after The Plague was published. The book club is free and open to the public, with events launching Sep. 24. For more information, registration or supplemental materials, visit www.nau.edu/cal/plague
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 19, 8 A.M.-NOON
SUPPORTING FARMERS
Flagstaff High School parking lot, 400 W. Elm Ave.
The annual Flagstaff Community Market, like most things, looks a little different this year. A limited number of vendors set up tents and display colorful produce, humanely sourced meats, fresh herbs and more each Sunday in the Flagstaff High School parking lot. Here’s what else has changed: all attendees must wear a mask at all times, no dogs are allowed, samples will not be given, prepared foods will not be sold and admission is limited to allow social distancing. For those still a bit uncomfortable with in-person gatherings, orders can be made online Mondays at noon through Thursdays at 5 p.m. for pick up during market hours on Sundays. www.flagstaffmarket.com
ONGOING
STAR LIGHT, STAR BRIGHT
Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road
After closing to the public this past March, Flagstaff’s historic Lowell Observatory has launched its phased reopening plan. Phase 1A sees Lowell’s free virtual programming—which has highlighted celestial phenomena like the passing of Comet NEOWISE and the annual Perseid meteor shower—continuing, with the observatory introducing exclusive private stargazing for groups at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory. In order to keep employees and visitors safe during this process, Lowell is adhering to CDC guidelines for hygiene, physical distancing and facial coverings, as well as covering telescope eyepieces with clear petri dishes that can be easily disinfected between people. $725 flat rate for groups up to 10 cohabiting or co-traveling guests. www.lowell.edu
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!