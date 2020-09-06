ABOUT TOWN | FALL 2020 MLM

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SEPT. 12, 6 P.M.

AT THE DRIVE-IN, PART II

Coconino Center for the Arts parking lot, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road

Take last issue’s drive-in movie series from the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance, but make it Shakespeare. For one night only, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will present its virtual gaming adaptation of the Bard’s classic comedy As You Like It. Directed by James Cougar Canfield and filmed by actors nationwide, the play is full of mistaken identities, battles and even a lion. Northern Arizona is represented by Becki Zaritsky, who plays Rosalind, and musician Sean Golightly, who composed a video game score to accompany the action. The evening will also include live music by local powerhouses F-Town Sound. Tickets range from $25-$105, which includes a selection of themed chocolate truffles from Elicit Chocolates. Or, visit www.flagshakes.org to register for access to the digital stream, available from Sept. 11-27.

SEPT. 24

UPON BOTH YOUR HOUSES

The comfort of your own home